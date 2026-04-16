Magic Reunited: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Announce Practical Magic 2 at CinemaCon

Stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock delighted fans by reuniting to promote Practical Magic 2, the sequel to their beloved 1998 film. The duo appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, marking Bullock's return to the red carpet after a hiatus and showcasing their enduring chemistry. The new film will introduce new cast members alongside the returning witches.

Hollywood darlings Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have reignited the enchantment that captivated audiences nearly three decades ago. The beloved stars, who first enchanted viewers as the Owens sisters in the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic, recently reunited to generate buzz for their highly anticipated sequel, Practical Magic 2 . Making a dramatic entrance hand-in-hand amidst a swirl of theatrical smoke, the dynamic duo graced the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to officially announce and promote the upcoming film.

This follow-up, arriving 28 years after its predecessor, promises to delve back into the magical lives of witches Gillian and Sally, while also introducing a fresh ensemble of talent. New faces joining the bewitching narrative include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, and Joey King, adding exciting new dimensions to the established magical universe.

Sandra Bullock, the iconic star of Speed, appeared radiant at 61, sporting a striking scarlet trouser suit by Gabriela Hearst, boldly paired with a black leather bra. This marked a significant return to the red carpet for the two-time Oscar winner, her first public appearance since 2024. Bullock had previously announced a hiatus from filmmaking in 2022, a decision that followed the tragic passing of her long-time partner, Bryan Randall, the following year at the age of 57 due to Motor Neurone Disease.

Beside her, Nicole Kidman, 58, exuded gothic allure in a flowing, sheer black Colleen Allen dress, perfectly embodying the mystical aesthetic. Kidman, who recently navigated a divorce from country music superstar Keith Urban, also 58, has been remarkably prolific. The mother of four has undertaken an impressive nine television projects within the past 18 months alone, demonstrating her enduring appeal and unwavering commitment to her craft.

Practical Magic 2 is slated for release on September 18, 2026, more than a quarter of a century after the original film first cast its spell on the big screen. The original romantic comedy told the compelling story of two sisters who, following the death of their parents, are raised by their eccentric aunts.

The siblings are guided to harness their innate gift of practical magic to navigate the challenges they face in a small town plagued by close-minded prejudice and a powerful curse that jeopardizes their chances of finding enduring love. The sequel is expected to build upon these themes, exploring the continued adventures and magical journeys of the Owens family.





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