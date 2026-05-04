Magistrate Admits Heroin Addiction and Links to Drug Dealer

A Justice of the Peace in west London has confessed to a years-long heroin addiction while serving on criminal cases, and has been linked to a convicted drug dealer who supplied him with the drug. The case raises serious questions about the integrity of the justice system.

A deeply troubling case has unfolded at Croydon Crown Court , revealing a veteran Justice of the Peace, Purshotam Dhillon, 59, has confessed to a long-term heroin addiction that coincided with his duties presiding over criminal cases.

Dhillon admitted to maintaining a clandestine struggle with the drug since 2013, carefully concealing his addiction from his family while continuing to serve as a magistrate in west London, potentially even while under the influence. The revelations extend beyond personal struggle, implicating Dhillon in a concerning relationship with Harry Singh, a convicted drug dealer who served as his primary supplier.

This association, the court heard, was not merely a transactional one; Dhillon regularly fraternized with Singh, a clear violation of the ethical guidelines governing judges and magistrates. The extent of this entanglement is further highlighted by evidence suggesting Dhillon actively assisted Singh in applying for government benefits, including Universal Credit, raising serious questions about his judgment and potential abuse of his position.

The prosecution presented evidence detailing a pattern of Singh’s frequent visits to Dhillon’s family home in Hounslow, west London. Undercover police surveillance documented Singh arriving with parcels, entering the residence, and parking his van – often disguised as an Amazon delivery vehicle – outside, even on days when a visit to Dhillon wasn’t explicitly scheduled.

Dhillon attempted to explain these visits as solely related to drug supply and shared consumption, claiming Singh offered him discounted drugs due to their friendship, not as recompense for facilitating his illegal operations. However, the discovery of multiple mobile phones, a substantial quantity of drugs, scales, and a ‘tick-list’ – a record of customers and their orders – within Dhillon’s home following his arrest last summer casts significant doubt on his claims.

While Dhillon admitted to using approximately 1g of heroin daily, and also acknowledged using cocaine, he vehemently denied being an active participant in Singh’s organized crime network. He described his actions as stemming from addiction and expressed deep shame and regret for the impact on his family, stating he had 'let everyone down'. The court also learned about Dhillon’s financial stability, earning around £44,000 annually from his position at a local authority and having already paid off his mortgage.

His wife’s employment as a teaching assistant further alleviated any potential financial pressures that might typically contribute to drug use. Despite this relative comfort, Dhillon maintained his addiction for years, allowing Singh to utilize his home as a base for drug distribution. He claimed his family members, including his adult children and elderly parents, never inquired about Singh’s identity or purpose during his visits.

The prosecution challenged Dhillon’s narrative, questioning whether the evidence – photographs of items being carried into and out of his home – supported his assertion of non-involvement in Singh’s drug enterprise. Dhillon consistently maintained his innocence, denying any participation in Singh’s criminal activities. The judge has already directed the jury to acquit Dhillon on one charge of possessing criminal property, related to the discovery of nearly £4,000 in cash in his bedroom.

However, he still faces two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and the trial is ongoing, promising further scrutiny of his actions and the extent of his involvement in this complex case. The implications of a sitting magistrate’s addiction and association with a drug dealer are far-reaching, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the justice system and the potential for compromised rulings





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