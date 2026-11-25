Magistrate Neil Stevenson received formal advice for misconduct after making racially insensitive remarks about migrants in a Liverpool court retiring room.

Magistrate Neil Stevenson has been formally disciplined for making racially insensitive comments regarding migrants while serving in the Liverpool Family Court. The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office issued a sanction after an inquiry confirmed that Mr. Stevenson breached professional guidelines on impartiality and respect.

The Core Details of the Misconduct

The incident occurred within the privacy of a retiring room at the Liverpool Family Court, a space designated for judicial staff between court sessions. Mr. Stevenson was engaged in a conversation with fellow magistrates regarding his personal dislike of Crewe town centre. During this private discussion, he made remarks that related to migrants and immigration policies.

Also read Alex Neil Accuses Scottish Government of Cover-Up Over NHS Grampian Deaths

These comments were identified as highly inappropriate by his colleagues present in the room. The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office ruled that Mr. Stevenson breached the mandatory guidelines requiring judges and magistrates to treat others with impartiality, tolerance, courtesy, and respect. The failure to adhere to these core ethical standards formed the basis of the disciplinary action.

Colleague Reactions and Complaint Process

Witnesses to the conversation noted that the inappropriate nature of the dialogue became apparent shortly after it began. Mr. Stevenson's colleagues expressed visible discomfort with the direction the conversation was taking. Multiple attempts were made by the group to shift the subject away from the contentious topics of migration and immigration.

Advertisement

Despite these explicit signals from his peers to move on, Mr. Stevenson continued to make the remarks. This persistence exacerbated the perceived offense and led to formal complaints being lodged against him. The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office noted that the discussion continued despite the clear attempts by others to terminate the line of questioning.

Magistrate Stevenson's Stance and Defense

In response to the allegations, Neil Stevenson acknowledged that he had used inappropriate language during the incident. He issued repeated apologies for the comments made and for any offense caused to those present or affected by the discourse. However, he maintained a specific defense regarding his intent behind the words spoken.

Mr. Stevenson argued that his comments were not designed to be racist, biased, or discriminatory. He stated that he was merely describing a personal experience rather than promoting a hostile ideology. He also indicated that he would have apologized immediately had the matter been raised with him at the time of the incident.

Judicial Authorities and Official Sanctions

The final decision was issued by the Lord Chancellor, who works in conjunction with a senior judge to oversee judicial discipline. They concluded that Mr. Stevenson's behavior warranted formal advice for misconduct. This official sanction serves as a recorded reprimand within his professional file.

Advertisement

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office did not publish the exact wording used by Mr. Stevenson. The proceedings are conducted in private to protect the integrity of the judicial system and the privacy of all parties involved. The ruling focused on the breach of conduct guidelines rather than the specific vocabulary employed.

Professional Record and Future Implications

During the disciplinary process, Mr. Stevenson highlighted his previously unblemished record as a magistrate. He emphasized his ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within the judicial framework. This prior clean history was noted by the investigators but did not prevent the issuance of the formal advice.

He also offered to apologize directly to those who might have been affected by the comments. The case underscores the strict expectations placed on judicial officers to maintain professional decorum even in private settings. The sanction serves as a clear reminder of the standards required for all members of the judiciary.