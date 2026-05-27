Magistrates opt for community order despite CCTV evidence of months of domestic violence in Kent

A mother of two was left stunned after a magistrate sentenced her abusive partner to a community order rather than jail, even though security camera footage showed repeated punching, kicking and threats over several months. The case, uncovered after police found a cannabis grow in the loft, highlights concerns over how the justice system treats severe domestic abuse.

A magistrate in Margate handed down a sentence that left a mother of two in disbelief after the court opted for a community order instead of imprisonment for her abusive partner.

The man, identified as Spencer Dean, was captured on security cameras repeatedly punching, kicking, spitting and throwing objects at his partner during a series of assaults that stretched over several months in a house in Ashford, Kent. The footage, originally installed to monitor the safety of the children, became the key evidence that brought the hidden violence to light.

Police arrived at the property on March 29 after the victim, who is being referred to as Marie to protect her identity, sent a desperate text to a neighbour asking for help. Officers found her with bruising under her eye and a cut on her face, and during the investigation they discovered a small cannabis grow in the loft.

The presence of the plants prompted a review of the internal CCTV system, revealing a disturbing pattern of abuse: Dean was seen punching Marie so hard she fell onto a sofa, grabbing her by the hair and dragging her across a room, spitting at her, and shouting threats that he hoped she would die. In one video he forced her onto a bed, threw objects around the house and made it clear that any attempt by her to ask him to leave would result in further violence.

The court hearing, which took place by video link from HMP Elmley, saw Dean admit to three counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and a single count of cultivating cannabis. Prosecutor Dylan Bradshaw highlighted the unusual nature of the case, noting that the victim had never called the police while the abuse was ongoing and that the cameras were only installed for child‑safety reasons.

He also emphasized that the violence often occurred in the presence of the children, adding a further layer of trauma. Despite the clear evidence and the victim's statement that she was shocked by the lenient outcome, the magistrates accepted the recommendation of probation and imposed a community order. Marie expressed how the decision left her emotionally shattered, describing herself as broken and confused, and voiced deep concern for the impact on her children.

She explained that Dean had used his cannabis operation as a tool of intimidation, warning her that any report to the police would result in losing custody of her kids. It was only when officers uncovered the grow that she felt she could finally reveal the abuse, even though she was afraid of the repercussions.

The case raises questions about how the justice system handles domestic violence when the perpetrator is not deemed a flight risk and highlights the crucial role that privately installed surveillance can play in exposing hidden abuse. The community order includes mandatory attendance at a behaviour change programme and a period of supervised monitoring, but it does not involve any term of imprisonment, a result that has sparked public outcry and calls for reform in handling serious domestic assaults





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Domestic Violence Court Sentencing CCTV Evidence Cannabis Cultivation Community Order

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