Mahli Beardman Takes Five-For as Australia Defeat England in Perth ODI

Australia secured a seven-wicket ODI victory over England in Perth, powered by debutant Mahli Beardman's five-wicket haul and Mitchell Marsh's rapid fifty.

Australia defeated England by seven wickets in the opening One Day International in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The victory was anchored by a standout five-wicket performance from 21-year-old debutant fast bowler Mahli Beardman and a powerful 29-ball half-century from stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh.

Beardman Records Historic ODI Debut Figures

Mahli Beardman delivered the best bowling figures by an Australian bowler on their One Day International debut, claiming five wickets for the loss of no runs. He dismissed Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Liam Dawson, while also removing Jordan Cox and Sam Curran. His spell included a diving catch by Jack Edwards to finish off last man Jofra Archer.

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Beardman's accuracy and speed overwhelmed the England batting lineup, which had just rallied from a precarious position. After collapsing to 65 for 8, England managed to post 131 all out. Will Jacks scored 25 runs, and Gus Atkinson top-scored with 29 not out from 32 balls, hitting the team's only six in the innings.

Mitchell Marsh Leads Australia Chase With Fifty

Mitchell Marsh led the Australian response with an aggressive 29-ball fifty, featuring eight boundaries including four sixes and four fours. He remained not out as Australia chased down the modest target of 132 runs with seven wickets and several balls to spare.

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Travis Head was dismissed for a golden duck in the second over, bowled by Gus Atkinson. Despite this early setback, Marsh's onslaught ensured Australia cruised to victory. The win gives Australia a series advantage as they prepare to travel to Adelaide for the next match on Sunday, with the final game scheduled for Hobart next Wednesday.

Cummins Rebuts Khawaja Sandpaper Scandal Claims

Cricket commentator Pat Cummins addressed allegations made by former teammate Usman Khawaja in his new book regarding the 2018 sandpaper ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Cummins described Khawaja's claim that every player in the dressing room knew about the plot as 100 per cent untrue and utter nonsense.

The comments came a day after Mitchell Marsh, the current stand-in captain, dead-batted questions about the incident. Marsh's leadership and batting prowess provided a stark contrast to the controversy, allowing the team to focus on the present match. Cummins also praised Beardman as a really exciting prospect for the future of Australian cricket.

England Face Series Deficit Amid Injury Crisis

England entered the match weakened by injuries to key players Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, and Josh Tongue. This defeat follows a difficult tri-series in Pakistan last month where they lost three of four matches. The loss in Perth marks a second consecutive year where England capitulated in the city, having lost the first Ashes Test at Optus Stadium inside two days last November.

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England's performance highlighted significant struggles against Australia's new-attack组合. Spencer Johnson took three wickets for 42 runs, removing Ben Duckett and contributing to the early collapse. Xavier Bartlett also took a wicket for 46 runs. The team now faces the challenge of bouncing back in Adelaide to keep the series alive against a dominant Australian side.