David and Sara LeBlanc sued Ogunquit officials after fines forced removal of giant rooster statues essential for their autistic daughter's daily routine.

David and Sara LeBlanc have initiated legal action against the municipal authorities in Ogunquit, Maine, challenging demands that their family remove six-foot-tall tin rooster statues from their front yard. The lawsuit, filed on November 16, argues that the town officials unconstitutionally targeted the colorful decorations by classifying them as illegal commercial signage rather than personal expressions of love and comfort.

Statues Provide Comfort For Autistic Child

The LeBlancs erected the first giant rooster in May 2025 after their six-year-old adopted daughter, Pyper, expressed a desire to bring the ornament home. The couple states that the roosters serve as a vital source of comfort and structure for Pyper, who is autistic, helping her navigate difficult transitions such as leaving for the school bus and returning home. The statues act as a familiar landmark, providing safety during her daily routine.

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According to the legal complaint, the effect of the statues on Pyper was immediate. She uses the gap behind and between the rooster's tail feathers as a secure waiting spot each morning before the bus arrives. Upon returning home, she performs a specific ritual of tapping the statues on their chests and giving them a hug before entering the house. The family decorated the roosters for various holidays and seasons to maintain this sense of continuity.

Town Claims Violation Of Sign Codes

David and Sara LeBlanc operate a breakfast restaurant business called the Omelette Factory from their home in the town of Ogunquit. Town officials argued that because the family runs this commercial enterprise, the roosters should be viewed as promotional advertising. The municipality classified the statues as signs that violate the local sign code, specifically noting that they exceed the permitted size limits for residential signage.

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The legal document submitted by the LeBlancs contends that the town created an entirely different meaning for the decorations, ignoring their true purpose. The complaint explicitly states that the roosters were never intended to sell eggs or promote the Omelette Factory. Instead, they are a symbol of parental love and a therapeutic tool for their daughter, unrelated to any commercial venture.

Fines And Zoning Appeals Process

The conflict escalated in the spring of 2026 when the town ordered the immediate removal of the statues. Around April 6, officials sent a formal letter fining the family $150 for illegal signage. The letter also warned that the town had the authority to impose a civil penalty of $250 for each day the violation remained uncorrected. This created significant financial pressure on the family while they sought a resolution.

The couple appealed the initial ruling to the Zoning Board of Appeals, which agreed to allow them to keep two of the roosters under strict conditions. The board mandated that the statues be affixed to a railing attached directly to the family's home. However, the LeBlancs noted that their property lacked a rush railing, so they instead attached the two permitted statues to two pillars on their property.

Legal Action And Ongoing Consequences

When the LeBlancs asked town officials how to properly comply with the railing requirement given their property constraints, they received no answer. Instead, the town issued a second fine of $750 in September for failing to remove the roosters or attach them to a railing. Officials described the statues as a short-term risk or nuisance despite the family's efforts to adapt.

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The parents paid all imposed fines under protest and temporarily removed the roosters from public sight to avoid further sanctions. They filed the current lawsuit on November 16, alleging that the town infringed on their free speech rights. The legal action seeks to overturn the town's interpretation of their property rights and the therapeutic value of the statues for their child.