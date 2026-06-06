Maja Chwalinska Climbs 93 Places in the World Rankings after French Open Final

Maja Chwalinska's inspiring story of overcoming depression and rising through the ranks of professional tennis has captured the hearts of fans around the world. Her achievement in reaching the French Open final is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Maja Chwalinska has climbed 93 places in the world as a result of her run to the French Open final. Maja Chwalinska 's French Open ended exactly three weeks after it started - but her journey to the brink of a first Grand Slam title began long before that.

A former Australian Open junior doubles finalist alongside Iga Swiatek, Chwalinska has spoken openly about the depression that led her to take an indefinite break from tennis early in her professional career. In the build-up to Roland Garros, she was playing events on the second tier of the women's tour across Europe. Her French Open campaign began in the first round of qualifying on 18 May.

Nine wins later, only teenager Mirra Andreeva stood in the way of Chwalinska becoming just the second qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era. She will climb from 114th in the world to a new high of 21st on Monday, while her Roland Garros prize money of 1.4m euros is almost double what she had previously earned in her entire career. I had to go through so much to be in this position.

Life is weird sometimes and you've just got to do your thing and believe it will click someday, and I'm happy that it did. The final against Russian eighth seed Andreeva was only Chwalinska's 20th match at WTA Tour-level and the first time she had faced a top-10 player in her career.

She began the tournament without a kit sponsor, while a Polish drinks company had to step in and help cover her accommodation costs for an extended stay in the French capital. It will be different but I think and hope I'll adapt. I'm definitely very grateful for this time but it's in the past now. I just need to continue to stay present and give my all to be a better player every day.

Seven-time French Open women's singles champion Chris Evert told TNT Sports that Chwalinska's achievement in reaching the final was just as impressive as Andreeva winning her first Slam. I loved watching her play - she was entertaining, versatile and she created shots we haven't seen since the 1970s.

Chwalinska has climbed to the fringes of the world's top 20 with her Roland Garros run but she is not guaranteed to make the main draw at Wimbledon as she was outside the top 100 at the cut-off time for entries. It means she will again have to go through qualifying - unless she is awarded a main-draw wildcard for the tournament, which begins on 29 June.

Wildcards are usually reserved for British players, those who have performed well previously on grass and notable high-profile players. France's Lois Boisson, who was ranked 361st in the world when she reached the French Open semi-finals last year, did not get a wildcard and subsequently lost in the first round of qualifying. Asked about the prospect of a SW19 wildcard, Chwalinska said: I don't expect it, but I'll see. I will treat it as a challenge.

Chwalinska has been in the headlines for her inspiring story of overcoming depression and rising through the ranks of professional tennis. Her achievement in reaching the French Open final is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. As she looks to the future, Chwalinska will be hoping to build on her success and make a lasting impact on the world of tennis.

The tennis world will be watching with interest to see how Chwalinska fares in the coming months, particularly at Wimbledon where she will be looking to make a splash in the main draw. With her talent and determination, there is no doubt that Chwalinska has what it takes to make a real impact on the sport.

Whether she receives a wildcard or not, Chwalinska is already a winner in the eyes of many fans and she will undoubtedly be one to watch in the months to come





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