A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Banda Sea, sending tremors through Darwin, Katherine, and parts of Queensland. Residents reported shaking and loud noises as the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the event.

Residents across northern Australia were jolted awake by a significant seismic event originating from the Banda Sea, located approximately 700 kilometers off the coast of Indonesia. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region at approximately 6.41am local time on Tuesday. This early morning tremor sent shockwaves through communities in the Northern Territory and Queensland, with the Bureau of Meteorology fielding a massive influx of inquiries from concerned citizens.

Widespread Reports of Tremors and Noise

The impact of the quake was immediate and intense, with GeoScience Australia receiving more than 350 reports from the public within minutes of the initial shaking. The intensity of the event was described vividly by locals, with one resident in the northern suburbs of Darwin comparing the roaring sound of the earthquake to a freight train approaching the city. The auditory phenomenon was just as striking as the physical movement, leaving many startled and seeking information about their safety.

Also read I'm A Celebrity Makes Major Accessibility Changes for Ade Adepitan

Structural vibrations were also noted in high-rise buildings, with residents at the Hilton hotel reporting that their beds were shaking on the twentieth floor. The physical duration of the tremor was substantial for such a distant event, with multiple witnesses stating that the shaking lasted for up to 30 seconds. Despite the alarming nature of the experience, there are currently no reports of structural damage or personal injuries in Darwin or the surrounding Top End areas.

Seismic Activity Reaches Far South

The reach of the seismic waves extended significantly beyond Darwin, with the tremor felt as far south as Katherine, which is located 300 kilometers away from the primary affected zone. Residents in Katherine also reported physical sensations, with one local noting that their bed was moving during the event. This widespread detection highlights the extensive nature of the geological activity and the sensitivity of the region's infrastructure to distant large-magnitude quakes.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the effects of the earthquake crossed state borders into Queensland, demonstrating the broad radius of impact. One man in Cairns noted that his partner also reported feeling an earthquake early in the morning, although he initially considered it a coincidence. These reports from as far north as Queensland underscore the unique geological position of Australia on the edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Tsunami Threat and Future Outlook

Authorities have quickly assessed the situation and confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to Australia following this event. The Bureau of Meteorology and GeoScience Australia continue to monitor the Banda Sea closely, as Indonesia is located in a highly active seismic zone that experiences more earthquakes than any other country. This is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped zone in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

While the immediate threat has passed, the event serves as a reminder of the geological reality for residents in northern Australia. The high volume of reports indicates a strong public awareness and concern regarding seismic safety. Officials continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and report any further unusual seismic activity to GeoScience Australia.