Major A‑Road Works Across Greater Manchester Prompt Extended Delays and Convoy Controls

A series of utility and infrastructure projects on key A‑roads in Greater Manchester will cause temporary traffic lights, convoy systems and road closures through June, with authorities urging drivers to allow extra time and check online updates.

Motorists travelling across Greater Manchester should prepare for extensive interruptions caused by scheduled roadworks on a number of major A‑roads. The works affect routes in Bury, Bolton, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan, with particular pressure expected on the A56 Manchester Road at Bass Lane, the A58 Bolton Road between B6292 Starling Road and Watling Street, and the A58 Bury New Road between Somerton Road and Bradley Fold Road.

Temporary traffic signals have been installed on each of these corridors, and in some cases a convoy‑control system will be operating to manage the flow of vehicles. The disruptions are expected to last until the end of June for most sites, with a few extending into early July. The variety of utilities being serviced underscores the complexity of urban maintenance.

Gas mains are being replaced along the A665 Radcliffe Moor Road at Bradley Fold Road, water mains are being repaired on the A672 Ripponden Road between Grains Road and Coleridge Road, and electricity providers are working on the A6 Chorley Road near the B5408 Manchester Road junction, as well as on the A6 Manchester Road West between Cleggs Lane and Wharton Lane. Each of these projects requires the installation of temporary traffic lights to ensure driver safety while crews perform the work.

The Department for Transport has warned that such street works frequently generate congestion, increase travel times, and can adversely affect local businesses by reducing access to high streets and retail areas. A 2025 report from the Parliamentary Transport Committee highlighted the broader economic impact of prolonged road disruptions, noting that delays on key arterials can ripple through supply chains, public transport timetables and commuter patterns.

The report urged local authorities to improve communication with the public, provide real‑time updates and consider alternative routing where feasible. In response, the Greater Manchester Traffic Management Centre has compiled a comprehensive online dashboard that lists every active project, its expected completion date, and recommended detours. Drivers are encouraged to check this resource before departing, to allow extra travel time, and to obey all temporary signage.

The council also reminds cyclists and pedestrians to remain vigilant around the temporary lighting and convoy arrangements, as the works often reduce the width of pavements and create additional hazards. By staying informed and planning ahead, road users can help minimise the inconvenience and keep the region's transport network moving as smoothly as possible during this period of necessary maintenance





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Greater Manchester Roadworks A‑Road Closures Traffic Delays Utility Maintenance Convoy Control

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