Major Boost for Dementia Research: Thousands to Join Fast-Tracked Drug Trials

A £20 million scheme will fast-track thousands of dementia patients onto clinical trials for new drugs, aiming to accelerate the search for new treatments and improve care.

The Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Support Line is available at 0333 150 3456 for confidential advice. A significant development in the fight against dementia sees thousands of patients fast-tracked onto clinical trials for novel drug treatments, marking a major advancement for the Daily Mail’s Defeating Dementia campaign. This £20 million scheme aims to broaden participation in pioneering trials, accelerating the pursuit of new therapies for this devastating disease.

The initiative, named the Dementia Trials Accelerator, is targeting over 15,500 individuals aged 65 to 75, connecting leading researchers with eligible volunteers throughout the UK. Current recruitment processes for dementia trials often stretch to three years to enroll enough participants for an 18-month trial, a stark contrast to the average cancer trial, which takes approximately 2.3 years including recruitment. Researchers highlight chronic under-recruitment as a major impediment to progress in dementia research. In 2024/25, only 173 patients in England were recruited to late-stage dementia drug trials supported by the NIHR Research Delivery Network, a government-funded organization supporting research. This figure pales in comparison to stroke and coronary heart disease trials, which saw nine times more participants, and cancer drug trials, with 25 times more. With no current cure available and limited success in treatments that slow its progression, this initiative is a crucial step forward. Professor Andrew Morris, director of Health Data Research UK, emphasized that the difficulty in securing adequate participant enrollment has long hindered dementia trials. The checklist provides guidance to capture symptoms before consulting a GP. The Daily Mail and the Alzheimer’s Society have united in an effort to combat dementia, a disease that claims 76,000 lives annually in the UK, making it the leading cause of death. The Defeating Dementia campaign is focused on increasing awareness, encouraging early diagnosis, boosting research, and improving care. The Dementia Trials Accelerator is a major step towards achieving these objectives and is a collaborative effort between Health Data Research UK, the UK Dementia Research Institute, and funded by the Medical Research Council. Professor Morris stated that the initiative unites patients, universities, national research institutes, and the private sector to accelerate the complex process of identifying and recruiting the right participants for dementia clinical trials across the UK. This endeavor aims to speed up the search for new treatments, facilitate earlier diagnoses, and enhance the quality of care for those affected by the disease. It is estimated that nearly 982,000 people in the UK are currently living with dementia, with the number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. The initial participants of the Dementia Trials Accelerator have already undergone clinic tests designed to help them join suitable trials as they become available. Professor Fiona Carragher, chief policy and research officer at Alzheimer’s Society, described the Dementia Trials Accelerator as the beginning of a revolution in the UK’s clinical dementia research landscape. The initial assessment includes cognitive tests, blood samples, and measurements of height, weight, and blood pressure. Blood samples are then analyzed for biomarkers associated with dementia risk. Over 800 individuals have already participated within the first few weeks, and the initiative aims to include over 10,000 participants by early 2027. Participation is currently by invitation only, limited to a subset of individuals already involved in the REACT study, which examined immunity to Covid-19. Susie, a 75-year-old participant, shared her personal experience and her desire to contribute to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Zubir Ahmed, health innovation and safety minister, expressed hope that the trial results will transform the lives of future generations. Professor Carragher emphasized the importance of clinical trials and the need for individuals with dementia to have the opportunity to participate. Through initiatives like the Dementia Trials Accelerator, we are seeing the beginning of a revolution in the UK’s clinical dementia research landscape





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