Major Changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) Pilot Scheme

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has introduced a new pilot scheme for personal independence payments (PIP), which could lead to more people being denied the benefit. The changes involve increasing the role of DWP case managers in the decision-making process and extending the time between PIP reassessments.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has quietly rolled out major changes to personal independence payments (PIP), which could see more people turned down for the vital disability benefit, charities and experts warned.

The DWP is piloting a new way of deciding who gets PIP, which is worth up to nearly £800 a month. Currently, private healthcare professionals award points from eight to 11 for the standard rate of PIP, and 12 or more for the higher level. But DWP case managers will decide on the points that determine if someone gets the benefit under the trial scheme.

Points scoring to change The new pilot – known as ‘Transform Decision Making’ – will now involve more DWP case managers as well as increasing in person assessments to 30 per cent. But the DWP is also extending the typical time between PIP reassessments, meaning successful disabled claimants can keep their benefit for longer. The trial will initially target four per cent of PIP claimants – approximately 2,800 to 3,300 people a month.

A whistleblower warned that ‘removing health professionals from the decision-making process will strip out essential medical nuance,’ leading to ‘less fair outcomes.





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Personal Independence Payments (PIP) Department For Work And Pensions (DWP) Major Changes Pilot Scheme Decision-Making Process Essential Medical Nuance Less Fair Outcomes

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