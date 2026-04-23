Major Changes to Self-Assessment: Quarterly Reporting for Millions

HMRC is introducing a new system of quarterly digital tax reporting for self-employed individuals and landlords, a change described as the biggest to self-assessment in 30 years. This impacts millions of taxpayers and requires the use of compatible software.

A significant overhaul of how self-employed individuals and landlords report their income and expenses to HM Revenue & Customs ( HMRC ) is underway, marking what officials describe as the most substantial change to self-assessment in three decades.

The traditional annual tax return is being replaced with a system of quarterly digital submissions, initially for those with self-employment or property income exceeding £50,000. This phased rollout will eventually encompass approximately three million taxpayers, with the threshold gradually decreasing to include those earning over £20,000. The core of the new system requires taxpayers to maintain digital records of all income and expenses using compatible software, submitting updates to HMRC every three months, alongside a final annual return.

HMRC anticipates this will streamline the annual tax return process, as much of the necessary information will already be provided. The impetus behind this change, according to HMRC’s Director General of Strategy and Policy, Jonathan Athow, is to improve record-keeping accuracy and timeliness. Currently, the lengthy gap between income generation and tax return submission often leads to lost or incomplete records. By encouraging ‘real-time’ digital record-keeping, HMRC aims to ensure more accurate tax calculations and increased revenue collection.

Furthermore, the quarterly updates are intended to provide taxpayers with a clearer understanding of their tax liabilities throughout the year, potentially aiding in financial planning. Despite the potential benefits, the transition has sparked concerns among taxpayers. Questions have been raised regarding the cost of software, data security, and the overall complexity of the new system.

While HMRC highlights the availability of free or ‘freemium’ software options, some users report that these often come with limitations or require additional expenses, such as a business bank account. The initial uptake of the new system has been slower than anticipated, with only 185,000 taxpayers registering by April 1st, despite a target of 860,000 for the first year.

However, HMRC remains optimistic, emphasizing that no penalties will be imposed for missed quarterly updates during the initial implementation phase. The crucial test will be the first quarterly deadline on August 7th, which will provide a clearer indication of registration rates and software adoption. Concerns about data security, particularly regarding the use of third-party software, have also been voiced.

HMRC assures taxpayers that software providers are vetted to meet security standards, and that the use of third-party software for tax compliance is not unprecedented, citing its prevalence in payroll systems. The shift represents a fundamental change in the relationship between taxpayers and HMRC, moving towards a more continuous and digitally-driven reporting process. The success of this initiative will depend on addressing taxpayer concerns, ensuring accessible and secure software options, and providing adequate support during the transition period





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