M20 Crash in Kent Leaves Two Seriously Injured After More Than 30 Vehicles Collide in Fog

Two people are seriously injured and eleven others treated after a multi-vehicle collision on the M20 in Kent caused by thick fog. The road has since reopened following emergency response operations.

Treacherous driving conditions were reported nationwide, including on the M4 in Taplow, Buckinghamshire as vehicles drive through thick freezing fog on Saturday morning. More than 30 vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M20 in Kent and two people have been seriously injured.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6.40pm on Saturday on the London-bound carriageway of the M20 between junction 9 at Ashford and junction 8 at Leeds Castle. The collision occurred in dense foggy conditions just after 18:40 GMT. National Highways confirmed that thick fog was a primary factor in the incident. Emergency services deployed significant resources to the site, including an air ambulance crew, three fire engines, and a technical rescue unit.

Also read M20 Motorway Closure Following 30-Vehicle Pileup in Kent Fog

Injuries sustained in M20 pile-up

Kent Fire and Rescue Service stated that paramedics attended to eleven people at the scene. All eleven individuals were cared for by medical professionals on site. Kent Police confirmed that two people sustained serious injuries. One of these individuals was taken to a local hospital, while the other was transported to a hospital in London.

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Other drivers involved in the collision were also hurt, but their injuries are not thought to be serious. Authorities noted that these individuals received treatment and were released or monitored on-site. The M20 was closed both ways between junction 8 and junction 9 immediately following the crash. Junction 8 is located at Hollingbourne and Maidstone, while Junction 9 is at Ashford.

The closure affected traffic in both directions during the evening hours. Road closures were expected to remain in place overnight while the incident was dealt with and the wreckage was cleared. Recovery operations took several hours to complete. The road was shut in both directions early on Sunday morning but has since reopened to traffic.

Police seek dashcam footage witnesses

Drivers should exercise caution as residual debris or dampness may remain. An air ambulance crew, three fire engines and a technical rescue unit were sent to the scene where National Highways said thick fog had been confirmed. Kent Police have appealed for witnesses and any potential dashcam footage from drivers who may have recorded the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Kent Police via its live chat function, or by calling 101, and quoting reference 07-1245. The force emphasized that any visual evidence could be crucial in helping investigators understand how the multi-vehicle pile-up occurred so quickly.