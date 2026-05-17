Major Disruption on Southern and Thameslink Trains Causing Cancellations and Delays

Passengers are advised to check their train and allow plenty of time in order to catch their flight due to the ongoing disruption on Southern and Thameslink trains between East Croydon and Brighton.

Passengers queue for trains towards Gatwick and Brighton at Clapham Junction , London this morning. Major disruption on Southern and Thameslink trains between East Croydon and Brighton today causing services to be cancelled or delayed.

The disruption is expected until 3pm as high winds and flooding continues to cause chaos throughout the South East. Two men in their 20s were injured in the blade fight, but have since been released from hospital and taken into custody. A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm and Possession of a Bladed Article.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 202 of 17 May. Disruption is set to continue into the evening, with Thameslink Railway’s website advising disruption to trains is expected until 7.00pm. This comes after the emergency response at Streatham Common and further disruption after a person was hit by a train earlier today between Bedford and Luton.

Tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on many other routes, including LNER, London buses and underground, East Midlands Railway or other Thameslink services





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Southern Trains Thameslink Trains Clapham Junction Gatwick Brighton Blade Fight Affray Actual Bodily Harm Possession Of A Bladed Article Emergency Response Disruption Chaos High Winds Flooding Train Hit By A Person British Transport Police Texting 61016 Calling 0800 40 50 40 Quoting Reference 202 Of 17 May Disruption Until 3Pm Disruption Until 7.00Pm Emergency Response At Streatham Common Further Disruption After A Person Was Hit By A Tickets Accepted At No Extra Cost On Many Othe

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