Major Employment Rights Act Reforms Impacting Millions of Employees

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces significant reforms impacting all employees, with approximately fifteen million people set to benefit. The act includes provisions affecting sick leave, parental and bereavement leave, and the end of exploitative fire and rehire tactics.

Major reforms impacting all employees have taken effect, with the government stating that approximately fifteen million people , representing half of the entire workforce , stand to gain.

Seven crucial provisions within the Employment Rights Act are now legally enforceable and will affect anyone feeling under the weather before going into work. One notable new amendment will impact anybody who calls in sick. Further employment law changes include 'day one' entitlements for parental and bereavement leave, as well as an end to exploitative fire and rehire tactics.

Ministers say the reforms will eradicate precarious employment, unjust remuneration and substandard working conditions, placing additional money in workers' pockets and improving living standards. These include broadening sick pay to up to 1.3 million of the lowest-paid workers





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Employment Rights Act 2025 Reforms Impacting All Employees Approximately Fifteen Million People Half Of The Entire Workforce Seven Crucial Provisions Employees Feeling Under The Weather Notable New Amendment 'Day One' Entitlements Exploitative Fire And Rehire Tactics Eradicating Precarious Employment Unjust Remuneration Substandard Working Conditions Additional Money In Workers' Pockets Improving Living Standards Broadening Sick Pay Low-Paid Workers Labour's Dr Beccy Cooper Secretary Of State For Work And Pensions Pat Mcfadden Dame Diana Johnson Minister Of State At The Department For Work A Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) Lower Earnings Limit For SSP Waiting Period For SSP Removal Of Lower Earnings Limit Removal Of Waiting Period Up To 1.3 Million More Employees Covered Extra £400 Million A Year In Sick Pay Changes To SSP Removal Of Lower Earnings Limit For SSP Removal Of Waiting Period For SSP Changes To SSP Rates Changes To SSP Eligibility Changes To SSP Availability Changes To SSP Payment 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