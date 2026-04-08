Major Initiative to Fast-Track Dementia Patients onto Clinical Trials Gains Momentum

A £20 million scheme aims to accelerate dementia research by fast-tracking patients onto clinical trials, aiming for new treatments, earlier diagnosis, and improved care. This initiative, a collaboration between the Daily Mail, Alzheimer's Society, and research institutions, seeks to overcome recruitment challenges and revolutionize the UK's clinical dementia research landscape.

The Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Support Line is available at 0333 150 3456 for confidential advice. A significant development in the fight against dementia is the fast-tracking of thousands of dementia patients onto clinical trials for new drugs, a major success for the Daily Mail’s Defeating Dementia campaign. Experts believe that this £20 million scheme will significantly broaden participation in cutting-edge trials, accelerating the pursuit of new treatments for this debilitating disease.

The Dementia Trials Accelerator initiative aims to connect leading researchers with suitable volunteers across the UK, with over 15,500 individuals aged 65 to 75 invited to participate. Currently, the recruitment phase for dementia trials can take up to three years, whereas cancer trials, including recruitment, typically take around 2.3 years. Researchers emphasize that chronic under-recruitment is a major obstacle to progress in dementia research. In 2024/25, only 173 patients in England were enrolled in late-stage dementia drug trials supported by the NIHR Research Delivery Network, a stark contrast to the significantly higher numbers for stroke, coronary heart disease, and cancer trials.\The collaboration between The Daily Mail and Alzheimer’s Society in the Defeating Dementia campaign highlights the urgency of addressing this condition, which claims 76,000 lives annually in the UK. The campaign aims to raise awareness, promote early diagnosis, boost research, and improve patient care. The Dementia Trials Accelerator is a major step toward achieving these goals, with Health Data Research UK and the UK Dementia Research Institute, funded by the Medical Research Council, playing key roles. Professor Andrew Morris, director of Health Data Research UK, points out the historical difficulty in enrolling sufficient participants for dementia trials. This initiative brings together patients, universities, national research institutes, and the private sector to expedite the process of identifying and recruiting appropriate individuals for clinical trials across the UK, with the ultimate goal of accelerating the search for new treatments, earlier diagnosis, and improved care. The number of people with dementia in the UK is currently estimated at 982,000 and is projected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.\The initial participants in the Dementia Trials Accelerator have already undergone assessments to determine their suitability for upcoming trials. These assessments include cognitive tests, blood samples for biomarker analysis, and physical measurements. Over 800 individuals have already participated in the first few weeks, and the initiative aims to include over 10,000 participants by early 2027. Participation is currently by invitation and is limited to individuals already involved in the REACT study, which focused on immunity to Covid-19. Susie, a 75-year-old participant, shared her personal motivation, citing her mother's experience with Alzheimer's and her own awareness of the potential risks. Dr. Zubir Ahmed, health innovation and safety minister, expresses hope that the trial outcomes will revolutionize the lives of patients in the future. Professor Fiona Carragher, chief policy and research officer at Alzheimer’s Society, emphasizes the importance of clinical trials in finding a cure for dementia and highlights the Dementia Trials Accelerator as a crucial step in transforming the UK’s clinical dementia research landscape





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