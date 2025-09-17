Major Nottingham City Centre Road Closure Disrupts Bus Services

A lorry crash resulting in a fuel spill has led to the closure of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham, causing severe disruption to public transport, with numerous bus services affected.

A major city centre road in Nottingham has been closed today, September 16, causing significant disruption to public transport. Upper Parliament Street was taped off this afternoon after a lorry crashed into a bollard, causing its fuel tank to burst. This resulted in 50 litres of diesel spilling onto the road and pavement, requiring firefighters and council workers to clean up the hazardous substance.

The road remains closed between Victoria Centre and South Sherwood Street during evening rush hour. Police are also present at the scene. The closure has impacted over 30 Nottingham City Transport (NCT) bus services at a peak time of the day, leading to significant delays and the use of alternative stops. NCT has issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) advising of severe disruption to all services due to the road closure. They have also implemented diversions for 38 affected bus routes. Trentbarton, another bus operator, has also been affected. Due to the fuel spillage on Upper Parliament Street their Calverton service will terminate at Victoria Bus Station and restart on Mansfield Road opposite the Rose of England pub, the company announced on X. The extent of the disruption and the duration of the road closure remain unclear. The fire service's crew manager James Taylor stated that it is difficult to say when the road will reopen. He explained that while the tank of the lorry is nearly empty, the spilled diesel has made the pavement very slippery, and the reopening depends on the work of highways and council officials. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their presence at the scene, working with partners to ensure the safety of the area. A full list of the NCT bus services affected by the closure was provided by NCT





