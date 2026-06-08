Major Overnight Road Closures Across North West and Midlands Motorway Network

A comprehensive schedule of overnight motorway and A-road closures is in place across the North West and Midlands, affecting the M6, M60, M62, M56, M61, M66, A34, and A6. Works include carriageway, junction, and slip road closures between 20:00 and 06:00, causing major travel disruption. This summary details the key affected routes and timings to help motorists plan alternative journeys.

A significant number of road closures are scheduled across the North West and Midlands motorway network overnight, affecting major routes including the M6, M56, M60, M62, M61, M66, and key A-roads such as the A34 and A6.

These works are primarily nocturnal maintenance, repairs, and construction projects, with most closures running from 21:00 to 06:00. Key disruptions include extended stretches of carriageway closure on the M6 Northbound between junctions 29 and 30 and Southbound between junctions 6 and 4. The M60 will see extensive clockwise and anti-clockwise restrictions around junction 19, including multiple entry, exit, and link road closures.

On the M62, eastbound entry at junction 25 and westbound entry at junction 8 are affected, alongside Burtonwood Services slip road closures. The M56 faces a series of closures, particularly westbound junctions 3A entry and the full carriageway from junction 15 to the A494 Parkgate. The A34 Southbound to M56 Westbound link will also be shut. M61 Northbound Rivington Services slips and Southbound to A580 link are closed.

The M66 Northbound between junctions 4 and 3 is fully closed. Drivers are strongly advised to plan alternate routes, check real-time traffic updates before travelling, and allow for extensive delays during these overnight hours





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Road Closures Motorway Disruptions M6 Closure M60 Closure M62 Closure M56 Closure Overnight Works Traffic Delays North West England Midlands

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