Major Roadworks and Closures Disrupt Traffic Across Greater Manchester

Multiple road closures and traffic management schemes are affecting key A roads and local streets throughout Greater Manchester due to essential utility and road infrastructure works, causing widespread congestion and delays as highlighted in a recent parliamentary report.

A wide array of road closures and traffic management schemes are in place across Greater Manchester , impacting major routes and local streets. These disruptions, which include full closures, temporary traffic lights , and single-lane restrictions, are attributed to various essential works such as road modifications, utility upgrades for electricity, water, gas, and telecommunications, and emergency repairs.

While necessary for long-term infrastructure improvement and service reliability, such works often create significant congestion, delays, and economic disruption. A 2025 parliamentary transport committee report highlighted that roadworks can frustrate motorists and pedestrians alike, harming the economy, disrupting transport services, and limiting access to high streets and businesses. Drivers are urged to be aware of these disruptions and seek full information about ongoing roadworks in the region.

Specific affected areas include Makerfield and numerous roads such as the A575 Worsley Road North, where temporary lights are operational until June 18 due to roadworks. On the A6 Manchester Road West, electricity work causes delays with temporary lights between Cleggs Lane and Wharton Lane until June 7. The A6 Salford Road also faces similar electricity-related traffic control between Manchester Road West and Bridgewater Avenue until July 17.

Water main work on the A676 Bolton Road at Redisher Lane brings temporary lights until June 5. In commercial zones, Market Street is fully closed in sections between Angouleme Way and Trinity Street until June 23, and between Trinity Street and Wellington Road during daytime hours until June 26, with an additional full closure from Angouleme Way to Wellington Road until June 29. Bond Street is closed from Rochdale Road to Back Rochdale Road until June 5.

The A665 Bury Old Road sees traffic taking turns at St Mark's Lane due to water main work until June 5, while the B5093 Wilmslow Road has temporary lights from Wilmslow Road to Sherwood Street until January 2027. The A62 Huddersfield Road is subject to temporary lights at Culvert Street for water main work until May 31, and the B6189 Coalshaw Green Road has telecoms-related lights between Wash Brook and Lancaster Street until June 29.

Abbey Hills Road is closed between Roundthorn Road and Waltham Street for water main work until June 1. The A58 Bolton Road experiences temporary lights around Manchester Road until June 15, and the A671 Whitworth Road has two separate electricity work sites with lights between Crowshaw Drive and Lytham Street, and at Bernard Street, both until May 31. On the A34 New Bailey Street, roadworks and contraflow at Gore Street continue until May 2027.

The A57 Liverpool Road has one lane closed at New Lane for gas main work until June 2. The A6 Chorley Road sees temporary lights at Abbey Drive for gas work until May 31. The A5066 Ordsall Lane has temporary lights at Taylorson Street South until January 2027. Frederick Road is closed from Lissadel Street to Winders Way until May 29.

The B6104 Stockport Road has temporary lights near Hole House Fold until May 29, and the B6175 High Street has gas main work lights at Canal Street until June 29. The A56 Cross Street has one lane closed between Brighton Grove and Park Avenue until June 12. The A56 Dunham Road sees temporary lights for water work between Devisdale Road in Altrincham and Charcoal Road in Bowdon until July 6.

The A6144 Marsland Road has electricity work lights at The Grove until June 2. The B5161 Langham Road has two electricity work sites with lights at South Downs Road and between Nield's Brow and Vicarage Lane, both until June 8.

Finally, the B5162 South Downs Road has temporary lights for water main work at Pheasant Rise until June 2. These works, while critical for infrastructure upkeep, collectively create a complex network of delays requiring motorists to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time





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Roadworks Closures Greater Manchester Traffic Delays Utility Works A Roads Temporary Traffic Lights Water Main Electricity Gas Telecoms

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