Major Trial Reveals New Drug, Retatrutide, as Most Powerful Weight Loss Treatment Ever

A groundbreaking study has found that retatrutide, a new drug introduced by Eli Lilly and Company, outperforms current weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. Patients taking a 12mg dose lost a staggering 28.3 per cent of their body weight in just over a year, equivalent to 31.9kg or 5 stone. The study also saw significant improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, making this treatment a promising option for combating the obesity crisis. The type and severity of side effects are generally consistent with those of other weight-loss medications, including nausea, diarrhoea, constipation, and vomiting.

A new drug, retatrutide, has been revealed in a major trial to be the most powerful weight-loss treatment ever, capable of curbing appetite and helping users burn more calories, surpassing Wegovy and Mounjaro.

This breakthrough drug has made headlines for its impressive weight loss outcomes, with patients taking a 12mg dose losing an average of 28.3 per cent of their body weight in just 18 months - equivalent to 31.9kg or 5 stone. The study also showed significant improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, including bad cholesterol, blood fats, blood pressure, and inflammation.

The treatment, developed by Eli Lilly and Company, has also been likened to 'exercise in a jab' and compared to 'three strikes of surgery'





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Weight Loss Drugs Weight-Loss Treatments Obesity Cardiovascular Health

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