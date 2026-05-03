Major UK Banks Accelerate Branch Closures as Digital Banking Dominates

Santander, NatWest, and Lloyds Banking Group are closing hundreds of branches across the UK as customers increasingly shift to online and mobile banking. The closures, set to continue through 2027, reflect a broader trend in the financial sector toward digital services, raising concerns for customers who rely on in-person banking.

Customers of some of Britain's largest banks are facing the loss of their local branches as major financial institutions restructure their services to adapt to the growing trend of digital banking.

Santander, NatWest, and Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, have announced significant branch closures across the UK, with many set to shut their doors within the coming weeks. The wave of closures began earlier this year and is expected to continue through 2026 and into 2027, affecting hundreds of locations nationwide.

Santander, which has already closed several branches, is set to shut down 27 more, with the first of these closures taking place on Tuesday, May 5. The bank initially announced plans to close 44 branches in January, citing a dramatic shift in customer behavior, with 96% of transactions now conducted digitally. NatWest is also scaling back its physical presence, closing 15 branches by the end of May, followed by 14 more in June and five by the end of September.

The bank has stated that most of its remaining branches will be replaced by banking hubs, where customers can still access face-to-face services. NatWest emphasized that the move reflects changing consumer preferences, with more people opting for mobile and online banking for its convenience and speed. Lloyds Banking Group has announced the most extensive closures, with a total of 168 branches set to shut over the next two years.

These closures will impact customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, with the first wave already completed earlier in 2026. The bank justified the decision by pointing to a steady decline in branch visits as digital banking becomes the preferred method for most customers. To mitigate the impact, Lloyds has opened its remaining branches to all customers across its brands, allowing Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland customers to use any of the group's branches.

Despite these changes, the closures have raised concerns among customers who rely on in-person banking services, particularly in areas where digital access may be limited. The banks have assured customers that they will be fully supported throughout the transition, with detailed closure guides available on their websites





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