Major UK Supermarkets Issue Multiple Food Safety Recalls Over Contamination and Allergen Risks

Tesco, Waitrose, and Morrisons have announced several food recalls for products including cashews, pasta sauce, chutney, frozen desserts, and veggie burgers due to concerns about physical contamination, undeclared allergens, and packaging errors. The Food Standards Agency is involved, and consumers are urged to return affected items for a full refund.

Multiple food recall s have been announced in recent weeks, impacting major UK supermarkets including Tesco , Waitrose , and Morrisons . These recalls, published on both the retailers' own websites and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) portal, cover a range of products from pasta sauce and cashews to frozen desserts and plant-based burgers.

The primary reasons for withdrawal include potential physical contamination such as glass or metal, undeclared allergens like fish, hazelnuts, and soya, and packaging errors that could mislead allergy sufferers. Customers who have bought any of the affected items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund, with no receipt required in most cases. The incidents underscore the ongoing vigilance required in food safety and supply chain management.

Morrisons has issued two recalls. The first involves Morrisons Savers Salted Cashews (125g), withdrawn as a precaution because some packets may contain glass. Affected batches should be avoided, and returns are accepted without a receipt. The second recall is for Filippo Berio Hot Chilli Pesto (190g), which contains an undeclared fish ingredient.

Only products with a best-before date of May 15, 2028, are affected. The supermarket apologized and reaffirmed its commitment to product quality and safety. Tesco's recalls cover two distinct items. Fox's Burtons Companies (FBC) is recalling Arran Chutney Caramelised Red Onion (195g) due to possible metal contamination.

Specific date codes are impacted, and customers should not eat the product but return it to any Tesco store for a refund. The second recall is for Gü Frozen Double Sea Salted Caramel Dessert (2x85g). The packaging may hold the wrong product, which could contain hazelnuts and soya, posing an allergy risk. The affected batch has a best-before date of June 30, 2027, and Lot Code 126135.

Allergic customers are urged to avoid consumption and return the item. Waitrose recalled its GoodLife FRZ 4 Spicy Veg Beanburger (454g) due to plastic contamination. The recall applies to products with a best-before date of July 28, 2027. The retailer apologised for the inconvenience and instructed customers to return the burgers to their nearest Waitrose & Partners store.

Across all recalls, the consistent message is to check product dates and codes, refrain from eating any suspect items, and utilize the full refund process, highlighting the collaborative effort between retailers and the FSA to protect public health





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Food Recall Supermarket Tesco Waitrose Morrisons Allergen Contamination Food Standards Agency Product Safety Refund

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