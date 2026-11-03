Majorca Tourism Crisis: Business Leaders Demand Bed Caps to Curb Overtourism

PIMEM president Jordi Mora urges Majorca to reduce tourist beds and rental vehicles to address overtourism. Locals protest expansion as Benidorm fines illegal rentals, signaling a shift toward sustainable travel models across Spanish islands.

Majorca, the largest island in the Balearic archipelago, is facing intensifying pressure from local business leaders to implement strict limits on tourism growth. Jordi Mora, the president of PIMEM, a federation representing small and medium-sized business associations, has publicly called for urgent regulatory measures to control the influx of visitors. The island attracts more than 13 million tourists annually, a volume that has sparked significant backlash from residents and commercial operators concerned about the long-term sustainability of the destination.

Proposed Cuts to Tourist Accommodation and Vehicles

Mora argues that the current trajectory of unchecked growth is unacceptable for the local economy and infrastructure. He specifically demands that authorities limit the number of rental vehicles, citing that family-run businesses within the transport sector are already advocating for such restrictions. Furthermore, he urges the implementation of a reduction in the total number of tourist beds available on the island. This proposed cap aims to shift the industry from a quantity-based model to one focused on higher-value, sustainable tourism.

Also read Oklahoma's Beef Crisis Spurs Tight Gubernatorial Race Amid Trump's Tariff Fallout

Market Shifts and Rising Operational Costs

The call for reduced capacity is driven by changing consumer behaviors and economic pressures. Mora notes that the traditional two-week stay model is being replaced by much shorter trips from key markets, including Britain and Germany. Consequently, the industry must focus on increasing the value of each visit rather than maximizing headcounts. Accommodation prices in the region have risen by 12 to 14 percent annually over the last three years, a surge Mora describes as disproportionate. He believes reducing competition by limiting beds will increase the value of remaining properties while allowing tourists more disposable income for local dining and services.

Advertisement

Local Protests and Airport Expansion Debates

Tensions regarding overtourism have materialized in street-level demonstrations. In September, thousands of locals gathered in Palma to protest against airport expansion plans proposed by the Spanish airport authority Aena. Residents fear that increased connectivity would exacerbate the existing strain on the island's resources. The demonstrations were described as mainly peaceful with no arrests reported. Aena maintains that multi-million-pound upgrades are necessary to keep pace with changing travel demands and denies that the expansion will necessarily attract a higher volume of tourists beyond current capacity.

Broader Regional Regulatory Crackdowns

Majorca's struggle with unregulated short-term rentals mirrors broader trends in Spain. In the neighboring resort town of Benidorm, local authorities have already implemented strict enforcement measures against illegal holiday accommodations. By taking over regulation from the Valencian Government, Benidorm City Council introduced new compliance requirements that generated over 100,000 euros in fines from dodgy operators. These parallel efforts in the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community suggest a coordinated regional shift toward tighter control of the tourism sector to protect local living standards and ensure long-term viability.