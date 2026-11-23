Balearic authorities declare a state of emergency as a major wildfire threatens Pollença and Cap de Formentor. Strong winds hinder firefighting efforts while tourists are warned to stay clear of the zone.

Firefighters in Majorca are urgently combating a significant forest fire that has prompted officials to issue strict warnings to both tourists and local residents in the Balearic Islands. Authorities have established a yellow alert due to dangerous wind gusts reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour, which are actively spreading the flames. A level one state of emergency has been officially declared for the municipality of Pollenca in the northern part of the island.

Fire Location Near Tourist Hotspots

The blaze is currently raging near the famous Cap de Formentor, a location renowned for its magnificent cliffs and spectacular views, as well as the popular resort area of Alcudia. The scale of the inferno is so substantial that it is visible from the air, from the other Balearic islands, and from the Spanish mainland. Travelers arriving at Majorca airport have been recording videos of the smoke and fire on social media platforms, raising concerns about potential disruptions to flight operations.

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Emergency Response and Resources Deployed

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment, approximately 50 agents from the Balearic Institute of Nature, known as Ibanat, are working to extinguish the flames. These personnel are organized into five brigades and are supported by four fire engines. Ibanat has specifically deployed 30 personnel, including technicians, wildland firefighters, and environmental agents, to manage the crisis.

At dawn, two helicopters joined the initial firefighting efforts to drop water on the hotspots. Two amphibious planes have also been called in to assist in suppression efforts. Crews from the Majorca Fire Department and the Pollenca Municipal Council have been fully deployed to the scene to attempt to contain the fire. Emergency services have set up an advanced command post to coordinate these diverse and complex firefighting operations effectively.

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Challenges From Wind and Terrain

The blaze broke out around 9:30 pm on Sunday and remained uncontrolled as of this morning. The wind has complicated extinction efforts significantly, spreading the fire across a vast area. While the flames have not yet affected any buildings or the camping area in this forested zone, vineyards in the vicinity remain at risk. The strong winds blowing through the area in recent hours have made it extremely difficult for teams to contain the blaze.

Poor mobile coverage in the remote terrain is further hindering communication between emergency services, making coordination more challenging. Currently, the exact total area affected by the fire remains unknown to officials. The combination of dry vegetation, steep topography, and high winds creates a hazardous environment for the crews working on the ground.

Official Warnings For Public Safety

Marga Prohens, the president of the Balearic Government, and the Pollenca Civil Protection service have issued urgent requests via social media for citizens to stay away from the affected area. They have asked the public to keep access routes clear to ensure that emergency vehicles can pass without obstruction. This is critical to allowing firefighting teams to carry out their work safely and efficiently without interference.

On the social media platform X, President Prohens stated that she is closely monitoring the fire's progression. She emphasized that public cooperation is essential to facilitate the work of the firefighting crews. The Formentor area, which is visited by thousands of tourists annually, is one of the island's most beautiful locations, and preventing civilian access is vital to protecting both visitors and the natural landscape.