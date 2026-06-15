Make the most of your summer with these top deals and activities

Whether you're looking for a family staycation, a fun-filled week by the beach, or a relaxing retreat in the countryside, there's something for everyone this summer. From tranquil yoga and forest bathing in the Alentejo countryside to high-octane thrills at the Algarve International Circuit, our curated selection of the best offers out there will help you enjoy summer, your way.

The summer is upon us, and if you haven't made plans yet, you are not alone. But there is no need to resign yourself to a boring or lacklustre season, with plenty of great deals to be had on exciting activities and holidays.

Whether you are looking for a family staycation or day out, soaking up the best of what the UK has to offer, or want to head abroad, it isn't too late. Why not indulge in some tranquillity, yoga and forest bathing in the Alentejo countryside? Or immerse yourself in Iceland's extraordinary landscapes while taking in the awe-inspiring Northern Lights? Or take the whole family to one of the UK's most popular coastal towns for a fun-filled week by the beach?

This curated selection by Checklist rounds up some of the best offers out there to help you enjoy summer, your way. Apartment living with hotel comforts in Carvoeiro Set in the heart of the Algarve, Placid Village combines the independence of self-catered accommodation with the convenience of hotel-style services. The property features spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, each with a fully equipped kitchen, generous living areas and fireplaces for added comfort during cooler months.

Designed to suit a range of travellers, Placid Village offers a peaceful setting for couples as well as practical, spacious accommodation for families and groups. Guests enjoy access to hotel-style amenities including breakfast service, reception, an outdoor swimming pool and a padel court, while gardens, terraces and open spaces encourage a relaxed outdoor lifestyle. A short walk from the property lies Carvoeiro, one of the Algarve's most charming coastal towns.

Once a fishing village, it retains its authentic character with whitewashed houses, a laid-back atmosphere and a picturesque beach. Restaurants, cafés and local attractions are all within easy reach. The surrounding coastline is home to some of the region's most spectacular scenery. Highlights include the famous Benagil Caves, the striking rock formations of Algar Seco and the scenic Carvoeiro boardwalks, which offer panoramic views across dramatic cliffs, hidden coves and golden beaches.

Combining comfort, flexibility and an authentic sense of place, Placid Village is an ideal base for experiencing the Algarve at your own pace. The info: Click here to discover more. Where high-octane thrills meet countryside calm Algarve Race Resort combines the tranquillity of the Algarve countryside with the energy of one of Portugal's leading motorsport destinations.

Located beside the Algarve International Circuit and surrounded by the rolling landscapes of the Serra de Monchique, the resort offers a unique blend of relaxation and excitement. Motorsport is woven into the hotel's identity, with Formula 1-inspired décor, racing memorabilia and themed design elements throughout the property. The connection extends to Restaurant Nelson Piquet, named after the legendary racing driver.

The resort offers both hotel rooms and fully equipped apartments, making it suitable for couples, families, motorsport enthusiasts and groups attending events at the circuit. While its racing heritage is ever-present, the atmosphere remains calm and spacious thanks to its countryside setting and panoramic views. Facilities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a wellness area with jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish bath, a gym, restaurant and bar, alongside the amenities expected of a contemporary five-star resort.

The property is also well equipped for meetings and events, with six function rooms, including a space that can host up to 400 guests. What sets Algarve Race Resort apart is its ability to balance two distinct experiences. Guests can spend the day relaxing by the pool or exploring the Serra de Monchique before immersing themselves in the speed and spectacle of the racetrack just moments away.

It is a destination where comfort, nature and motorsport come together in a uniquely Algarve setting. The info: Click here to discover more. A restorative sanctuary focused on the art of sleep Sleep & Nature Hotel & Spa offers a slower, more restorative way to experience the Alentejo. Surrounded by the peaceful landscapes near Montemor-o-Novo, the hotel is designed as a retreat where guests can disconnect from daily routines and reconnect with nature, well-being and quality rest.

What sets the property apart is its focus on sleep. Developed with the guidance of Professor Teresa Paiva, a specialist in Neurology and Neurophysiology, every element has been carefully considered to promote deeper, more restorative sleep. From premium mattresses and a personalised pillow menu to the quiet surroundings and calming interiors, the experience is designed to enhance well-being naturally. The hotel embraces a philosophy of slowing down, with yoga, meditation and wellness experiences encouraging a more mindful pace





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