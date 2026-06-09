Makerfield By-Election: 14 Candidates Contest Key Seat, Cost of Living Tops Agenda

A total of 14 candidates are standing in the crucial Makerfield by-election. We asked each the same four questions to help voters decide. The responses reveal widespread concern about the cost of living, feeling ignored by politicians, and the need for local representation that puts the constituency first. From energy bills to community pride, the hopefuls outline their visions for change.

The Makerfield by-election has been described as one of the most important in recent years, with a total of 14 candidates competing to become the next MP for the Greater Manchester constituency.

To help voters compare the contenders, all candidates were approached and asked the same four questions. Out of the 14, 11 responded; two did not reply, and one had no online presence, making contact impossible. The responses highlight a range of priorities, with the cost of living emerging as a dominant theme. One candidate emphasized the Liberal Democrat plan to break the link between gas and electricity prices, invest in renewables, and save families £870 annually.

Another candidate focused on championing local humans against big business and putting Makerfield on the star map. A third stressed the need for affordable essentials, addressing job losses, flooding, and an illegal waste dump, while also calling for political change. The sentiment that people feel ignored was echoed by several hopefuls. One pointed to the by-election being called for a politician's benefit rather than residents'.

Others mentioned cutting NHS waiting times, improving women's safety, reducing taxes and red tape, restoring community pride, and bringing funds back to the area. Several candidates also expressed a commitment to listen to constituents, contrasting with decades of perceived neglect by Labour politicians. One candidate opposed the Peak Cluster Pipeline, arguing the £35 billion should be redirected to renewables grants and home insulation.

Another highlighted the need to heal division and bring joy back to everyday life through funding and cooperation with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. The diverse field includes both party-affiliated and independent contenders, reflecting the breadth of opinion in the constituency





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Makerfield By-Election Cost Of Living Greater Manchester Candidates

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