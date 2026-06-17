Makerfield by‑election could trigger leadership battle within Labour

A high‑stakes by‑election in the north‑west constituency of Makerfield has drawn national focus as Labour selects Andy Burnham to contest the seat, raising the prospect of a challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and reflecting broader voter realignment.

In June 2026 the United Kingdom is preparing for a by-election in the Makerfield constituency that analysts say could reshape the balance of power in Westminster.

The poll was triggered when the sitting Labour member, Josh Simmons, announced his resignation, creating a vacancy that has attracted national attention. The Labour Party has selected Greater Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham as its candidate, hoping that a victory will enable him to return to Parliament and mount a credible challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Burnham has been a prominent figure in regional politics and his campaign has focused on delivering a message of strong leadership, economic renewal and a renewed commitment to working‑class communities. Supporters have been seen holding banners that read Andy for Us across the town centre and canvassing in the neighbourhoods of Hindley and Orrell, while party volunteers have been organising door‑to‑door visits and town‑hall meetings to persuade undecided voters.

The stakes of the Makerfield contest are amplified by the simmering tensions inside the Labour Party itself. Former health secretary Wes Streeting, who resigned after the party's disappointing performance in the 2024 local elections, has publicly declared his intention to launch a leadership bid if a formal challenge is possible. Streeting's platform, branded as progressive capitalism, urges a re‑orientation of fiscal policy towards higher public investment in green infrastructure and expanded social services.

His willingness to trigger a leadership contest adds a further layer of uncertainty to the political landscape, as the party's senior figures try to avoid a split that could weaken their position against the Conservative opposition. Beyond the internal dynamics, the Makerfield by‑election is being watched as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the general election due later in the decade.

The constituency, located in the north‑west of England, has traditionally been a Labour stronghold but has seen a gradual erosion of support for the party in recent years, mirroring national trends of voter realignment. If Burnham manages to secure the seat, it could embolden anti‑Starmer factions within Labour and perhaps accelerate a leadership turnover. Conversely, a loss could consolidate Starmer's grip on the party and signal that the electorate prefers continuity over rapid change.

The outcome will also be interpreted by opposition parties as an indicator of how effective the current government's policies on tax, public spending and social welfare are perceived at the community level. As campaign week intensifies, both sides are ramping up their outreach, with televised debates scheduled for early next week and a surge of social‑media activity aimed at rallying younger voters.

The result, due on Thursday, will be announced late in the evening and is expected to dominate political commentary across the country for days to come





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