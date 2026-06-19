Makerfield By-Election: Labour Quietly Confident as Counting Underway amid Rise of Ultra-Nationalist Group

The Makerfield by-election result is imminent, with Labour expressing confidence while Reform faces competition from an ultra-nationalist group. Follow the live updates and understand the political dynamics at play.

The Makerfield by-election is reaching a critical stage as vote counting continues in the south Wigan constituency. Both Labour and Reform are awaiting the outcome with a sense of anticipation.

Labour, led by Andy Burnham, expresses quiet confidence, a sentiment visibly reflected in Burnham's demeanor as he arrived at a tallying venue called The Edge wearing a huge smile. The by-election has attracted significant attention, partly due to the involvement of an ultra-nationalist political group known for its extreme positions on immigration. This group has gained traction in recent months, creating complications and competition for Reform. The result is expected within hours, drawing focus from major political players.

For ongoing coverage, Metro's live blog provides real-time updates, while their politics newsletter, titled Alright, Gov? , aims to cut through the noise and explain how Westminster developments impact daily life. The article also mentions starting coverage at a crucial moment, with Labour's optimism evident as officials gather at The Edge.

Aside from the by-election, other headlines include a story about a cleaner who cleverly turned detective to exact swift revenge on a flytipper, though that piece appears unrelated to the main political event. Overall, the news underscores the high stakes in Makerfield and the broader implications for Labour and Reform amid a shifting political landscape





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Makerfield By-Election Labour Party Reform UK Ultra-Nationalist Group Andy Burnham

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