Makerfield By-Election Result Awaited as Burnham Seeks Labour Leadership Challenge

Votes are being counted in the Makerfield by-election after high turnout of 58.75 per cent. Andy Burnham's potential victory could trigger a Labour leadership contest against Keir Starmer, while Reform UK and Restore Britain compete on the right, splitting votes.

Votes are being counted in the crucial Makerfield by-election following the close of polls at 10pm on Thursday. Ballot boxes arrived at the counting hall in Wigan within five minutes of the polls closing.

The outcome will determine whether Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, secures a route back to Westminster to challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. Burnham has spent the past month campaigning as Labour's candidate in the seat, seeking a return to the House of Commons after a nine-year hiatus. If successful, he intends to resign as mayor and trigger a leadership contest, aiming to oust the Prime Minister and shift the party to the Left.

He is reported to have gathered the 81 nominations from Labour MPs required to challenge Sir Keir under party rules, and plans to present the list to urge Starmer to step down without a contest. Sir Keir Starmer, however, is said to have amassed a significant war chest to fund any leadership defense, with backing from private donors and pledges running into six figures, ramping up fundraising in the final days.

The result is poised to inflame internal Labour tensions, with the party already divided over the Prime Minister's leadership. David Blunkett, the former home secretary, suggested that Sir Keir and his wife Victoria should leave Downing Street 'with dignity' if the desire for change becomes 'so obvious' among MPs. Yet Starmer's allies are determined to fight any challenge, preventing what they see as a potential 'coronation' for Burnham. The by-election has also become a three-way contest on the right.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has mounted stiff opposition with candidate Robert Kenyon, a self-employed plumber, campaigning on a 'vote Reform, stop Labour' message to derail Burnham's ambitions. However, Reform's effort has been complicated by the presence of Restore Britain, a hard-Right party formed by ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe, also standing in Makerfield. Pre-election opinion surveys indicated that Restore could split the right-wing vote sufficiently to hand Burnham victory.

Turnout was reported at 58.75 per cent, higher than the 52.4 per cent at the 2024 general election and the highest for a parliamentary by-election in nearly seven years, a figure Labour sources welcomed. Reform MP Sarah Pochin, who won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes in May last year, acknowledged her party was battling against 'brand Burnham' locally.

She appeared to downplay Reform's chances, telling GB News that a strong second place would be a good performance, while criticizing Restore's decision to stand as a potential betrayal that could split the right-wing vote and allow Labour through. She also suggested to Sky News that the result would test whether Labour voters are willing to give the party 'one last chance' with Burnham.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, a close ally of Burnham, said she had moved from 'cautiously optimistic' to 'optimistic' about his chances, calling the potential result 'hugely significant' and 'historic'. She argued that few Labour politicians could have achieved such a comeback and appeared to demand a smooth handover from Starmer to Burnham, warning that it would be a 'tragedy' were Labour to 'descend into infighting' in the coming weeks.

The final result is due in the early hours of Friday, setting the stage for a potentially transformative moment in British politics





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Makerfield By-Election Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Labour Leadership Reform UK Nigel Farage Restore Britain Lisa Nandy

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