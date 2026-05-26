Makerfield by-election: what's at stake for the country?

The outcome of the Makerfield by-election will have a huge impact on governance, with the centre-right remaining divided despite a shared interest in bringing down Labour. The contest between Labour and Reform UK is seen as a microcosm of the general election, with the winner of the Makerfield by-election likely to indicate the outcome of the general election.

The outcome of the Makerfield by-election will not only decide the fate of the beleaguered Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer , but could also determine the political destiny of the country for years to come.

A victory will drag the Labour Government to the Left, with tax and welfare spending soaring, accompanied by submission to the EU and militant trade unions. However, if Reform UK wins, the forces of conservatism will be galvanised, providing real hope that the tide of socialism can be turned. The outcome of the by-election will have a huge impact on governance, with the centre-right remaining divided despite a shared interest in bringing down Labour.

The contest between Labour and Reform UK is seen as a microcosm of the general election, with the winner of the Makerfield by-election likely to indicate the outcome of the general election





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Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer Reform UK Labour Centre-Right UK Politics

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Nigel Farage warns against Andy Burnham and 'two-horse race' ahead of Makerfield by-electionNigel Farage, the leader of UK Independence Party, emphasizes the importance of Robert Kenyon, Reform's candidate, in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. Farage warns that Andy Burnham, the incumbent Greater Manchester Mayor, is campaigning for a 'two-horse race' without a clear winner. The polling analyst Survation conducted the first survey, placing Labour ahead at 43% and Reform at 40%.

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'Labour can't sit on their laurels': Around Makerfield ahead of by-electionPeople believe change is needed...but they're not sure who can deliver it

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Senior Greens urge Labour to give clear run in Makerfield by-electionSenior Greens have signed a joint statement urging Labour to consider giving a clear run in the Makerfield by-election. The statement comes as the first survey of the by-election showed the vote on a knife edge, with Labour's Andy Burnham on 43 per cent and Nigel Farage's Reform UK close behind on 40 per cent.

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Reform MP defends 'misogynistic' posts by Makerfield candidate branding Carol Vorderman comments 'inappropriate'The TV star said she 'wouldn't let him in my house if he was a local plumber in my area' after Robert Kenyon's comments about women, including targeting Ms Vorderman, were revealed.

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