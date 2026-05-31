Makeup Artist Aimee Connolly Shares Top Beauty Tips for Mature Skin

Makeup artist and Sculpted By Aimee founder Aimee Connolly reveals her expert advice on skincare and makeup for ageing skin. Learn techniques to prevent creasing, product recommendations for a flawless base, and tips to achieve a youthful glow. Discover why lightweight formulas, cream blush, and strategic application can transform your beauty routine.

We sat down with makeup artist and founder of Sculpted By Aimee Aimee Connolly to get the lowdown on her top beauty tips for mature skin .

Sometimes it's the tiniest techniques that can transform how makeup looks, and there's no better expert to turn to for beauty wisdom than makeup artist and Sculpted By Aimee founder, Aimee Connolly. RSVP Live recently caught up with Aimee to chat about skincare and makeup essentials, gathering her expert advice on application techniques and the most suitable products for ageing skin.

A flawless base remains a must-have in countless daily makeup routines, but one burning question many people have is how to prevent foundation from creasing into fine lines as the years go by. The secret, according to Aimee, lies in selecting the perfect base that works harmoniously with your skin type. Proper skin preparation is equally crucial, with hydrating products that restore plumpness proving invaluable for maintaining an even-looking base.

Beauty enthusiasts might also want to explore Aimee's latest favourite from the Sculpted By Aimee collection - the newly-released foundation, available at ASOS. Featuring a K-beauty-influenced formulation, it ingeniously blends silky, stretch-fit polymers with a fine mesh applicator to provide buildable yet breathable coverage that's perfect for all seasons. One satisfied ASOS shopper raved about the item: "Unbelievable. Well what can I say, I am in shock!

I cannot believe how good this product is, I would recommend it to everyone, didn't feel like I had any makeup on, definitely worth a try.

" However, it's important to mention that another customer discovered they went through the product rather quickly, noting: "I really like this foundation but it runs out very quickly. " When it comes to mature skin, sometimes less really is more, with lightweight formulas giving a more youthful, radiant look. While powder still has its place in your makeup bag, Aimee suggests being strategic about where you apply it, as heavier bases can settle into lines.

Creating a fresh beauty routine can be expensive - and working out when to splurge versus save can be challenging - but Aimee advises investing in products that matter most to you personally. The makeup expert explains that items like lip glosses tend to be spontaneous purchases that see plenty of action, whereas anything for the complexion - like skincare and foundation - requires more confidence as it covers such a significant portion of your face.

While those with mature complexions might instinctively think skincare is their must-have product, Aimee champions cream blush as an essential everyday purchase, declaring: "I will be buried in it.

" She explains that the creamy formula works wonders on textured skin and skin that's losing elasticity, while delivering a beautiful luminosity. For those seeking alternatives, Rare Beauty's options might also be worth exploring. Aimee's older clientele frequently raise concerns about concealer settling into fine lines beneath the eyes and foundation fading faster around the nose and mouth area, but the beauty expert reveals there are numerous straightforward techniques to create a more youthful, lifted appearance.

One such tip involves brushing eyebrows gently upwards to draw attention skyward. The brand creator challenges a widespread myth surrounding ageing skin - that "you have to open a rule book at a certain age". While some believe they must avoid matte or shimmery eyeshadows past a particular milestone, Aimee insists: "Anyone can wear makeup that makes them feel good.

" A prime example of something often overlooked by seasoned beauty enthusiasts is lip liner, but Aimee insists that paying attention to lip definition can create the "biggest difference. " For anyone wary of trying liner, she recommends opting for a neutral tone close to your natural lip colour for a more understated effect.

Anyone hunting for fresh skincare might want to explore the Sculpted By Aimee CloudCream, which Aimee describes as perfect for every age bracket and enriched with ceramide to support skin barrier restoration. It's "like a hug for the skin", she explains, delivering "delicious hydration and comfort" ahead of makeup wear.

Naturally, we couldn't wrap up without discovering Aimee's non-negotiable products, which she lists as a good cleanser that actually cleans the skin, a decent moisturiser that protects, and of course, that all-important SPF





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mature Skin Makeup Tips Foundation Skincare Ageing Skin Aimee Connolly Sculpted By Aimee Cream Blush Lip Liner Beauty Routine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I was Take That's make-up artist and had incredible behind-the-scenes access'EXCLUSIVE: From 1994 to 1996, make-up artist Tally Bookbinder was an integral part of Take That's entourage, accompanying the five-piece on photoshoots, tour dates and TV appearances across Europe

Read more »

Smoky, Smudged Eyeliner Is A Big Makeup Trend For Summer 2026Smoky eyes and smudged eyeliner is set to be a huge make-up trend for summer 2026, according to Pinterest's trend report.

Read more »

Gray Wielebinski’s New Show Looks at How Masculinity Is ProducedThe American artist’s most personal show yet, Bring Me Men at Nicoletti gallery draws attention to how “masculinity” is produced by various systems of power

Read more »

Bill Maher Mocks Trump's Struggling Freedom 250 Concert Over Artist DropoutsHBO host Bill Maher ridiculed former President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert, which has seen multiple performers cancel, joking Trump 'can't close the deal with Milli Vanilli' and mocking a proposed $250 bill with Trump's portrait.

Read more »