Malcolm in the Middle's Justin Berfield Returns to Acting After 20 Years

Justin Berfield, known for his role as Reese in Malcolm in the Middle, makes a comeback in the revival series after two decades away. The actor reflects on his break from acting, his return to the show, and the joy of reuniting with the original cast.

Justin Berfield , the actor who played Reese in the beloved 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, has returned to acting after a two-decade hiatus. The four-part revival, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, premiered on Friday and reunites Berfield with original cast members like Bryan Cranston , Jane Kaczmarek , Frankie Muniz , and Christopher Masterson.

This comeback marks a significant shift for Berfield, who stepped away from the spotlight at a young age to explore other avenues of life. In an interview with Us Weekly, Berfield shared insights into his decision to leave acting and the experience of returning to the iconic role.\Berfield, now 40, explained that he started acting at the tender age of five and worked consistently throughout his childhood and teenage years. After spending seven years on Malcolm in the Middle, he felt the need for a change. He sought new experiences and explored different opportunities outside of the entertainment industry. He ventured into producing, contributing to projects such as The Country Bears and Sons of Tucson. He also dedicated himself to traveling and exploring before settling into family life. He married Liza Almeida and became a stay-at-home dad to their two children, a daughter born in 2020 and a second child born a few years later. His family life has been a priority for him, and he has largely kept his children out of the public eye, though occasionally sharing glimpses of their lives on social media.\Returning to the role of Reese felt surprisingly low-pressure for Berfield, who felt little apprehension about stepping back in front of the cameras. He stated that he had been away from acting for twenty years, removing the typical pressures associated with a comeback. He did want to do a good job and hoped that viewers would enjoy the show, but he primarily focused on enjoying the moment. He highlighted that working with the same cast, crew, and Linwood Boomer, the creator of the original series, made the experience seamless and positive. Berfield was thrilled that he got to bring his family to the premiere, including his two daughters. He shared that his daughter got to see him at work, which was a special experience, and it allowed her to appreciate his career in a tangible way. In May of last year, as the reboot was wrapping production, Berfield reflected on the experience on Instagram, expressing his joy in reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. He said that he was fortunate to return to the characters and explore where they have been in the intervening years, calling his return an amazing experience. He also mentioned that now that filming is complete, he's back to the routines of family life, including carpools and diapers. The four episodes of the limited series are available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+





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Malcolm In The Middle Justin Berfield Reese Revival Acting Comeback Bryan Cranston Frankie Muniz Jane Kaczmarek Hulu

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