Malcolm McLaren's Death Mask and Family Feud

The death mask of Malcolm McLaren, the impresario of punk, fashion designer, artist, and music producer, was created using a mould taken from his body at a London funeral parlour shortly after he died of cancer in 2010. The mask was put up for auction and caused a stir among McLaren's family and friends. The sale was like someone dragging his body through the streets, according to McLaren's girlfriend Young Kim. The family feud started with Malcolm's elder brother Stuart Edwards, who put the mask in the sale along with a Cartier watch and what he claims to be Malcolm's childhood cricket bat. Joe Corre, Malcolm's only son with Vivienne, denies the comment made by his mother about his father calling him 'a dirty old Jew'. Bonhams claims to have sufficiently checked the provenance of the mask.

More than 16 years have passed since Malcolm McLaren's death. The impresario of punk, fashion designer, artist, and music producer, he is still causing chaos, or at least a death mask of his face.

The mould was taken from his body at a London funeral parlour shortly after he died of cancer in 2010. Cast in a mixture of bronze powder and resin, it popped up last month at Bonhams' 50 Years of Punk auction for an estimated price of £4,000 to £6,000. The already deeply dysfunctional McLaren family has been fighting like mad.

Starting with his elder brother Stuart Edwards, a former black cab driver now in his 80s, who put the mask in the sale. Malcolm McLaren's girlfriend Young Kim, the immaculately dressed Korean-born American writer, has accused his brother and son of treating the late punk impresario as a cash cow.

Specialist sculptor Nick Reynolds, son of Bruce Reynolds, reputed to have masterminded the £2.6million Great Train Robbery in 1963, made and is thought to have subsequently cast at least three, possibly more, sculptures from the mould. Bonhams, which the late fashion maven Vivienne Westwood was furious with, claims to have sufficiently checked the provenance of the mask. Young Kim, McLaren's sole beneficiary, is furious with Bonhams and his family for cashing in on his legacy.

She commissioned the mould but insists she never gave permission for a cast to be made, let alone put on sale in a public auction. The sale was like someone dragging his body through the streets, she says. The Sex Pistols signing a new record deal outside Buckingham Palace in 1977. Joe Corre, Malcolm's only son with Vivienne, denies the comment 'so disgusting it's laughable' made by his mother, Young Kim, about his father calling him 'a dirty old Jew'.

Joe says this is a 'fabrication... most likely . He was always making things up to excuse his bad behaviour.

' Young adds: 'He was selling T-shirts at his funeral, for goodness' sake, at £40 or £50 and in four different colours. He said they were for charity, but I doubt it. He was always more like Vivienne than Malcolm.





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Malcolm Mclaren Death Mask Family Feud Auction Sex Pistols Vivienne Westwood Bruce Reynolds Great Train Robbery Joe Corre Nick Reynolds Bonhams Young Kim

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