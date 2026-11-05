Maldives Diving Authority Investigates Underwater Brawl Between Chinese Instructor and Local Guides

Maldives officials probe an altercation off Kuda Rah Thila where a Chinese instructor alleges aggression by dive staff. The National Boating Association confirms the incident occurred on October 28, 2026, at a popular dive site.

Authorities in the Maldives have launched a formal investigation into a violent underwater altercation that occurred on October 28, 2026, at the Kuda Rah Thila dive site. The incident involves Xiao Du, an off-duty diving instructor from China, who alleges that he was assaulted by a group of three divers and a local dive guide while submerged fifty feet beneath the surface. Video footage of the confrontation has circulated widely online, prompting immediate action from the National Boating Association of the Maldives and the operating diving company.

Allegations of Underwater Assault by Chinese Instructor

Xiao Du states that the conflict began when three divers approached him and his friend after he explained that the dive site was overcrowded. According to his account, a man swam up from below and pushed him, initiating the physical exchange. When the initial aggressor attempted to swim away, his fins struck Xiao Du, who tried to push the equipment aside to defend himself.

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The instructor claims this defensive action sparked a heated brawl. He alleges that a second man, identified as a local dive guide, grabbed his arm. As Xiao Du attempted to kick his fins at the guide, the other diver reached toward his face, appearing to try removing his mask. Xiao Du told local media that he was able to escape the underwater struggle and immediately challenged the group upon resurfacing.

Video Evidence Shows Confrontation on Boat Surface

Additional footage captured on the surface shows the Chinese diving instructor shouting at men onboard a separate vessel. In the video, Xiao Du is heard accusing the individuals of coordinating an attack against him. He states, 'You guys came to me, grab me. You try to grab my mouthpiece. You try to kill me underwater, the three of you! Three people against myself - that's very rude!'

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The visual evidence supports the presence of multiple divers involved in the disturbance. One clip clearly shows a diver reaching toward Xiao Du's face during the underwater sequence. The National Boating Association of the Maldives has acknowledged the widespread dissemination of this footage across social media and international platforms, noting its serious implications for local tourism reputation.

Diving Company Suspends Guide Amid Serious Allegations

Maldives Legend Fleet, the liveaboard vessel Xiao Du was diving with, has acknowledged the incident involving its guests and a guide from a competing liveboard called Infinity X. The company confirmed that it has suspended one of its own dive professionals following the confrontation. A director of Sales and Marketing for Maldives Legend Fleet stated that their dive team intervened after an incident between a guide from another vessel and one of their guests.

The company emphasized that diving safety is their foremost priority and that they have taken every measure to ensure a respectful environment. They stated that they have listened to their guests' accounts and submitted the matter to the relevant authorities. The director added that serious allegations have been raised regarding the conduct of their dive professional, requiring careful and impartial examination of the full circumstances.

Official Investigation by Maritime and Tourism Bodies

The National Boating Association of the Maldives (NBAM) is leading the official inquiry into the matter. The association expressed serious concern regarding the incident involving members of the diving teams associated with Maldives Legend Liveaboard and Infinity X. NBAM considers the event a serious matter that requires an impartial and thorough investigation to establish any wrongdoing, misconduct, or negligence.

Maldives Legend Fleet director of Sales and Marketing confirmed that his company had suspended one of its own dive guides as a result of the incident. They stated that based on available information, the confrontation began with an incident involving a dive guide from another vessel and one of their guests. The director acknowledged that serious allegations have subsequently been raised regarding the conduct of their dive professional.

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NBAM has called upon the Maldives Police Service and the Ministry of Tourism to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation. The association urged the public to refrain from making premature conclusions or allegations on social media while the legal process unfolds. Any findings will be addressed in accordance with the laws of the Maldives, ensuring accountability for all parties involved in this underwater dispute.

The Maldives, a nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered some 500 miles across the equator in the Indian Ocean, remains a premier luxury holiday destination. The country is particularly popular with divers who often stay at secluded resorts or on dive boats. The Kuda Rah Thila site is well-known for its vibrant marine life, making it a frequent destination for tourism. The outcome of this investigation will likely impact safety protocols and operational standards for the local diving industry moving forward.

Both Maldives Legend Fleet and Infinity X are cooperating with the authorities to resolve the dispute. The suspension of the dive guide by Maldives Legend Fleet indicates a proactive approach to internal discipline while external investigations proceed. The involvement of the Ministry of Tourism highlights the government's commitment to maintaining the country's image as a safe and respectful environment for international visitors.

As the investigation continues, all parties involved are expected to provide detailed statements to the Maldives Police Service. The clarity of the video evidence may play a significant role in determining liability and disciplinary actions. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of clear communication and safety protocols in crowded dive sites. The diving community in the Maldives is monitoring the situation closely, awaiting the final verdict from the authorities.

Travelers planning to dive in the Maldives are advised to remain aware of their surroundings and follow the instructions of their dive leaders. The National Boating Association emphasizes the need for adherence to maritime laws and diving safety standards. The resolution of this case will provide guidance on handling similar conflicts in the future. The integrity of the diving industry in the Maldives depends on the thorough and fair processing of this incident.