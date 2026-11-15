Maldon Salt Uses German Rock Salt in Production Amid Consumer Backlash

Maldon Salt faces scrutiny after investigation reveals use of imported German rock salt. The company defends its traditional method while experts question transparency and labeling accuracy.

A prominent investigation has revealed that Maldon Salt, the celebrated brand named after the Essex town where its distinctive flakes are hand-harvested, utilizes imported rock salt in its manufacturing process. This discovery challenges the perception of the product as purely natural, as the firm confirmed that material mined in Germany is employed to enrich the seawater during production. The brand, which has long been lauded by celebrity chefs and food influencers for its unique texture, now faces questions regarding the transparency of its methods and the true origin of its ingredients.

Production Method and German Material Use

During a three-day monitoring period at the Longwick Farm production facility on the north bank of the Blackwater Estuary, observers documented four lorries delivering approximately twelve tons of salt each. The bags received at the site were clearly marked with the branding of K+S, a major German mining company and one of the world's largest salt producers. Maldon Salt stated that it uses this imported material as a filtration agent and to enhance the salinity of the brine. This technique, known as salt-on-salt, is described by the company as a traditional method that reduces the energy required to evaporate water and extract crystals.

Also read Russell Uses Hamilton's 2026 Comeback to Explain His Own Struggles

The company updated its website to explicitly describe this process for the first time following media contact. The website explains that natural, ancient sea salt forms part of the brine-making process to enrich seawater with natural minerals. This disclosure came shortly after the investigation began, suggesting a response to the growing scrutiny surrounding the origin of the materials used in their flagship product. The firm maintains that this long-established method is integral to the heritage of their salt-making craft.

Expert Opinions and Industry Reactions

Andrea Sella, a professor of chemistry at University College London, provided scientific context to the controversy by noting that once two sources of salt are blended together, they become impossible to separate. This chemical reality supports concerns from experts like Andrew Fielding, co-author of The Salt Industry, who argued that while the salt-on-salt method is traditional, it must be disclosed in modern food production to ensure customers are fully informed. Fielding emphasized that transparency is essential for maintaining consumer trust in heritage brands.

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, the product remains highly popular among culinary professionals. TV chef Shivi Ramoutar previously stated that Maldon Sea Salt was the single item she always packed when traveling abroad, highlighting its status as a premium ingredient. The brand's distinctive pyramid-shaped flakes are formed through careful control of temperature, time, and movement as seawater brine is heated and evaporated in open pans. This specific process has contributed to the brand's reputation for quality and consistency over many years.

Regulatory History and Financial Performance

The regulatory landscape surrounding Maldon Salt has previously favored the manufacturer. Essex Trading Standards, supported by the Food Standards Agency, investigated the site in 2019 and 2020. The investigation concluded that there were no failures in regulation, citing the absence of a legal definition that differentiates one grade of salt from another. In contrast, some countries like Canada have stricter labeling requirements that prohibit labeling mined salt as sea salt, leading to changes in packet descriptions for Maldon products in those markets.

Financially, the brand continues to perform strongly despite the controversy. Accounts up to the year ending March 2025 show that revenue increased by 16.5 percent to £39.2 million, with an operating profit of almost £12 million, representing a 1.7 percent rise on the previous year. Founded in 1882, the family-run brand announced earlier this year plans to expand its Longwick Farm facility to meet increased demand, particularly from export markets, indicating robust consumer interest regardless of the sourcing debates.

Company Defense and Future Outlook

Maldon Salt denied that consumers were being misled, describing itself as a heritage brand and custodian of an ancient craft for 144 years. A company spokesman asserted that the rock salt used is ancient sea salt added to seawater, making the final product 100 percent sea salt flakes. The firm argued that this method gives Maldon its distinctive taste and unique texture, which has been cherished by cooks and fans for generations. They maintained that all products and labeling comply with applicable food-safety and labelling legislation.

Advertisement

Essex Trading Standards reiterated its previous stance, stating that the allegations provided by the FSA in 2019 were fully investigated and resulted in no further action. Meanwhile, K+S confirmed that it delivers salt to the UK from sites across Europe but declined to comment on deliveries to specific clients like Maldon Salt. The company positioned its products as a story of place, craft, and legacy, emphasizing why the brand is loved by chefs and consumers around the world, even as transparency concerns continue to circulate.