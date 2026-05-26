Male Genital Mutilation: The Devastating Impact on Sex Life and the Need for Change

The article discusses the harmful effects of non-medical circumcision on men's sexual lives and the need for a change in the law to prevent such practices. It also highlights the double standard in regulating female and male genital mutilation.

When I was at medical school, a close friend took me aside one evening and told me something I've never forgotten. He could feel nothing during sex.

Around the time he confided in me, he'd just got his first girlfriend and found himself suddenly confronted with the problem, with no idea what to do about it. He wasn't expecting me to fix it. I think he simply needed one other person to know, and he trusted me. I've thought about him a lot this past week, after reading the report in Good Health on men living with exactly this kind of damage.

And to judge from the response from readers, circumcision is a subject many of you have strong views on. An estimated 15 per cent of British men have had the procedure, many as children, and some of the stories are grim: painful erections, lost sensation, scarring, infections. And relationships that fell apart over a problem the men involved could barely put into words, and never agreed to in the first place.

After years of helping men who carry some of these consequences, let me say the thing nobody quite wants to: routine, non-medical circumcision is male genital mutilation. There. I've said it. I'm circumcised myself.

It was done when I was five, for medical reasons, because I had phimosis, where the foreskin won't pull back properly and which left me with repeated infections and pain. A GP recommended it, my parents agreed, and I was operated on by a paediatric urologist.

'I'm circumcised myself,' writes Dr Max Pemberton. 'It was done when I was five, for medical reasons, because I had phimosis, where the foreskin won't pull back properly and which left me with repeated infections and pain' It's never given me a moment's trouble since, physically or emotionally. So this isn't some wounded man settling old scores. It's the view of a doctor who's seen, time and again, what non-medical circumcision can do.

Over the years, I've had patients confide that circumcision has caused them sexual problems. In one case, it had done such anatomical damage that penetration was impossible altogether. The decision to circumcise a baby is not some benign act, highlighted by the particularly awful story of Mohamed Abdisamad. At six months old he was circumcised by someone with no medical qualifications.

Within days he was unwell and had to be rushed to hospital, where he had a cardiac arrest – a post-mortem identified the cause as a Streptococcus infection picked up during the procedure. Last December, the assistant coroner for west London felt compelled to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report, warning that without a change in the law, more babies would die the same way. It wasn't the first such tragedy.

Back in 2012, a nurse named Grace Ebun Adeleye was convicted of manslaughter for circumcising a four-week-old boy with scissors and olive oil and no anaesthetic in a home procedure. He bled to death. There have been 14 recorded deaths in England between 2001 and 2024 with circumcision listed on the death certificate. Half were children.

The Office for National Statistics admits the true total is almost certainly higher, since the procedure doesn't always make it on to the paperwork. The shocking fact most people simply don't know is that in this country, anyone can circumcise a child. You need no medical training of any kind. Nobody licenses you, nobody inspects you, and there's no requirement to keep records or bother with infection control.

We regulate tattoo parlours more tightly than we regulate the cutting of healthy tissue from a boy's penis. Read More I'm circumcised... Here is what no one tells you about the devastating effect on your sex life We've been through something like this before, with female circumcision. For years it went on quietly inside certain communities and barely anyone made a fuss.

Then campaigners did something subtly brilliant: they changed the words. Female circumcision became female genital mutilation (FGM), and almost overnight people saw it for what it had always been: a barbaric practice sheltering behind a tidy, medical-sounding name. We banned it. And rightly so.

So why can't we bring ourselves to say the same about boys? The procedure strips healthy, working, nerve-rich tissue from a child who can't possibly consent. The sex of that child has no bearing on the ethics. Object to one and you have to object to the other.

Yet there is a grotesque, unjust double standard that still exists here. Look at what happened only this year. In January, the Crown Prosecution Service drafted new guidance that, for the first time, named non-therapeutic circumcision as something that 'may be a form of child abuse or an offence against the person' if carried out in unsafe or inappropriate condition





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Male Genital Mutilation Circumcision Sexual Problems Nerve-Rich Tissue Ethics Female Genital Mutilation Regulation Child Abuse Injury Death

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