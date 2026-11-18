Mamamia faced public backlash after using Sydney calligrapher Jo Eleanor's photos without credit. The article was removed, credit added, and an apology issued following the controversy.

Media publisher Mamamia has issued a public apology and resolved a dispute with Sydney calligrapher Jo Eleanor after her uncredited work appeared in a controversial article. The incident drew significant attention when Eleanor revealed that her professional photography was used to illustrate a piece criticizing perfectly styled Christmas displays. The publisher acted quickly to correct the attribution error once alerted by the artist.

Mamamia Resolves Photo Credit Dispute

The controversy centered on a Mamamia article titled "The Christmas Tree Trend That's Quietly Killing the Magic." This piece argued that the modern trend of curated, Instagram-friendly holiday aesthetics undermines the traditional, gaudy spirit of the festive season. To support this argument, the article featured images from Eleanor's business, Calligraphy On Vogue, which showcased the exact carefully curated aesthetic being discussed.

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Eleanor stated that no one sought permission to use her photographs, and her work received no initial credit. She expressed deep upset in an Instagram reel, accusing the large media outlet of undermining a small women-owned business while claiming to champion women and girls. She noted the confusion of receiving messages about being accused of killing Christmas magic while her own image was used to make that point.

Inside Mail confirms that once Mamamia was alerted to the issue, the article was promptly taken down. The publisher corrected the error by republishing the piece with proper attribution to Eleanor. Additionally, the company issued a direct apology to the calligrapher and offered a profile feature to promote her business as a goodwill gesture for the error.

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Isaac Heeney And Steffie Waters Tabloid Saga

While the Mamamia dispute dominated social media conversations, another major tabloid story involved Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney. Paparazzi captured fiery public images and video of Heeney in a confrontation with his ex-fiancée, Steffie Waters. The photographs were taken by a freelancer for the photo agency Backgrid and quickly ignited a fierce debate online.

The images sparked strong reactions, with some footy fans accusing the photographer of crossing a privacy line. Others argued the raw human emotion in the shots belonged in a Renaissance art gallery rather than a gossip column. The debate eventually became academic when both Waters and Heeney issued lengthy statements to The Daily Telegraph confirming their split.

Paparazzo Jayden Seyfarth responded to the coverage by weighing in on Instagram, arguing that Waters was the real villain in the saga. He claimed Heeney dodged a bullet because Waters was looking to make money and would move on quickly with someone with a nice bank balance. This assessment faced criticism from friends of Waters who stated she put much of her own working life on hold to support Heeney following his football dreams.

ARN Producers Face Pressure After Kyle And Jackie O Implosion

In the radio sector, producers at ARN are facing intense pressure as the company resets following the implosion of the Kyle And Jackie O show. CEO Michael Stephenson, formerly Nine's chief sales officer who joined the company in early 2025, is expecting results from the Sydney breakfast program in weeks rather than years. This timeline has caused concerns among industry insiders regarding realism and morale.

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One industry source explained that Stephenson's expectations stem from his television background, where companies live and die by daily ratings. In television, drafting in a new host can see numbers spike or dip immediately. The source noted that applying this daily ratings mindset to radio breakfast programs is creating an impossible target for the production team.

Morale is reportedly suffering as producers grapple with these accelerated expectations. The rapid demand for results contrasts sharply with the gradual nature of building a new radio audience. The situation highlights the challenges of integrating executives from different media sectors with distinct operational rhythms.