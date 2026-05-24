Mamelodi Sundowns Win African Champions League Title

Sundowns claims second championship after AS FAR came from behind despite finding themselves trailing on aggregate, restore the title after a year-long drought, will spend $6m on the win including their seventh-best victory after losing the league for nine months by a mere three-game margin. Ronwen Williams made crucial saves from meticulous penalty shootoutt

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated their second African Champions League title as they clinched a 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR despite a 1-1 draw at home.

Sundowns took a 1-0 lead into the second leg thanks to Aubrey Modiba's strike last Sunday but levelled the tie five minutes before half-time after Divine Lunga fouled Reda Slim. Teboho Mokoena ensured his side's advantage on aggregate with a brilliant half-volley in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time. The hosts had a glorious opportunity to revive their hopes in the 77th minute, but Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved Hrimat's second penalty attempt.

Sundowns saw out eight minutes of added time to claim their first continental title since 2016 and a $6m prize, booking a place at the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup. The victory came as Sundowns won their ninth African Champions League title, ending a lengthy drought for the Buccaneers





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Mamelodi Sundowns African Champions League AS FAR Ronwen Williams Teboho Mokoena Aubrey Modiba

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