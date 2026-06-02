Mamie Van Doren: Hollywood's Golden Age Icon Still Shining at 95

Mamie Van Doren, the iconic actress from Hollywood's golden age, has been spotted on a rare public outing at 95. The screen icon, known as one of the 'Three Ms' alongside Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, showed off her elegant style as she was pushed in a wheelchair by a friend.

Mamie Van Doren , the iconic actress from Hollywood's golden age, has been spotted on a rare public outing at 95. The screen icon, known as one of the ' Three Ms ' alongside Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield , showed off her elegant style as she was pushed in a wheelchair by a friend.

Born in South Dakota in 1931, Van Doren got her first taste of the spotlight doing beauty pageants before being discovered by legendary producer Howard Hughes. She had small roles in a handful of films before her profile received a boost when she got engaged to heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey, who was 35 years her senior. From there, she landed a studio contract with Universal, who planned to turn her into their own Monroe.

Bigger movie roles followed and Van Doren eventually found herself sharing the silver screen with A-listers like Tony Curtis, Clark Gable, and Doris Day. However, by the end of the 1950s, Van Doren had lost her Universal contract, so she spent much of the next decade starring in B-movies - many of which have gone on to become camp classics.

In her later years, Van Doren appeared nude in the raunchy comedy 3 Nuts in Search of a Bolt and also posed for Playboy to promote the film. She's been married five times and has been with her fifth husband, actor and dentist Thomas Dixon, since 1979. In 1994, Van Doren cemented her place in the history books by getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In her 'gloriously unfiltered' new memoir You Thought I Was Dead, Van Doren promises to reveal more about her life than ever before. The memoir, 'a candid, no-holds-barred memoir in which Hollywood icon Mamie Van Doren busts myths, settles old scores, and unveils untold stories from a life lived at the glittering and gritty edges of the Golden Age,' is set to be released soon





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Mamie Van Doren Hollywood's Golden Age Actress Three Ms Marilyn Monroe Jayne Mansfield

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