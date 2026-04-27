Man Accused of Attempted Murder After Deliberately Driving into Oncoming Traffic with Children

Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, is on trial accused of attempting to murder three children by deliberately causing a collision on the A146 in Norfolk. The prosecution alleges he drove at speed into oncoming traffic without securing seatbelts for the children, intending to end their lives and his own. The defense argues it was a tragic accident.

A 41-year-old man, Tancredo Bankhardt , is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of attempting to murder three children by deliberately driving into oncoming traffic.

The prosecution alleges that on September 26th of last year, Bankhardt intentionally caused a serious collision on the A146 road between Loddon and Hales in Norfolk, with the intent to end his own life and the lives of the three children he was transporting. Crucially, the court heard that Bankhardt did not secure seatbelts for the children, placing them on top of the buckles instead, effectively rendering them useless.

The resulting collision involved multiple vehicles and resulted in serious injuries to several people, including two of the children. However, thankfully, no fatalities occurred. The prosecution contends that Bankhardt’s actions were not accidental, but a deliberate attempt to cause a fatal crash, driven by a state of heightened emotion. They argue that he consciously chose to drive at speed into oncoming traffic, knowing the potential consequences.

The central question for the jury, as outlined by prosecutor Stephen Rose KC, is whether the incident was a tragic accident, an act of reckless endangerment causing serious injury, or a deliberate attempt to commit murder. The prosecution asserts that the evidence points towards the latter, highlighting Bankhardt’s failure to secure the children’s seatbelts and his statements suggesting suicidal ideation.

Prior to the crash, Bankhardt sent an audio message to a woman, seemingly seeking forgiveness and alluding to taking his own life. He also engaged in a series of phone calls, appearing tearful, depressed, and increasingly desperate. During a call with his brother, a loud bang was heard, coinciding with the time of the collision.

The defense is expected to argue that the crash was a result of a combination of emotional distress and the glare of oncoming headlights, and that Bankhardt had no intention of causing harm. The prosecution will present eyewitness accounts and dashcam footage to support their case. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks, during which jurors will be asked to consider the background circumstances of Bankhardt’s life at the time of the incident.

The prosecution detailed how Bankhardt had spent the day with the children at Richardson’s bowling alley in Lowestoft, Suffolk, before embarking on a two-hour drive up and down the A146, repeatedly turning around at roundabouts. Throughout this period, he exhibited signs of extreme distress, sobbing and expressing feelings of hopelessness. Bankhardt denies three counts of attempted murder relating to the children, and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court will need to determine whether his actions were the result of a deliberate and calculated plan to end lives, or a desperate act stemming from profound emotional turmoil. The case hinges on interpreting Bankhardt’s intent and the significance of his actions leading up to and during the collision, including the deliberate manipulation of the children’s seatbelts and his concerning communications





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Attempted Murder Road Traffic Collision Norfolk A146 Tancredo Bankhardt

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