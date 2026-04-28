Man Accused of Attempted Murder After Driving into Oncoming Traffic with Children

A 41-year-old man is on trial accused of attempting to kill three children and himself by deliberately crashing his car into oncoming traffic. The court heard evidence of disturbing messages and erratic driving prior to the collision, which left two children seriously injured.

A harrowing case is unfolding at Norwich Crown Court, detailing a man's alleged attempt to end his life and the lives of three children by deliberately driving into oncoming traffic.

Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, is accused of posting a selfie with the children in his car shortly before embarking on a dangerous two-hour drive, repeatedly circling the same road. The prosecution alleges that Bankhardt then accelerated to 74mph on a 60mph road, veering into the opposite lane and causing a collision near Loddon, Norfolk, on September 26th of last year. This crash resulted in serious injuries to two of the children.

Prior to the incident, Bankhardt had sent a series of disturbing audio messages to a woman, expressing suicidal ideation and seeking forgiveness, stating he hoped for a merciful judgment in the afterlife. The woman testified that these messages and calls left her deeply frightened. She alerted police, expressing fears that Bankhardt was 'going out of control' and posed a threat to himself and the children.

While she provided this information, Bankhardt was driving repeatedly up and down the A146, seemingly lost in his distress. The court heard that Bankhardt had previously taken the children to a bowling alley and failed to ensure they were properly secured with seatbelts. The prosecution contends that Bankhardt 'intended to end his own life' and the lives of the children 'by deliberately orchestrating a road traffic accident'.

Witnesses described Bankhardt as 'distressed and sobbing' during phone calls, becoming increasingly desperate and depressed. He was reportedly driving to 'clear his head'. The collision occurred while he was on a call with his brother, who was urging him to return home, followed by the sound of a 'loud bang'. The impact involved a red Honda SUV driven by Lukasz Wawrzenlzyk and a black Audi A5 driven by John Huggins.

The children sustained severe injuries, including head trauma, a collapsed lung, and fractured limbs. Wawrzenlzyk and Huggins also suffered significant injuries. Bankhardt, despite his own leg injuries, initially claimed the crash was unintentional, attributing it to emotional distress and being dazzled by headlights.

However, forensic examination of the vehicle revealed no mechanical faults, leading the prosecution to argue that the collision was a deliberate act. The trial is expected to continue for at least two weeks, with Bankhardt denying seven charges, including three counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The case highlights a tragic situation involving mental health struggles and the devastating consequences of reckless actions





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Attempted Murder Car Crash Suicidal Ideation Norfolk Trial

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