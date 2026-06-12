Man Accused of Beating Seagull to Death in St Ives After Bird Snatched Food

A tourist in St Ives, Cornwall, allegedly attacked and killed a protected herring gull after it took his food. Witnesses describe a violent assault in a busy harbour, leaving the bird with fatal injuries. The suspect was identified online as Jonathan Roberts. Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.

A holidaymaker in St Ives , Cornwall, has been accused of a violent attack on a seagull after the bird snatched his food. Witnesses describe a shocking scene in which the man grabbed the gull from the air, held it, and repeatedly punched it, causing fatal injuries.

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday 10 June in a busy harbour area, has sparked outrage among locals and tourists. Rosie Reynolds, who was working at a nearby boat tour stall, provided a detailed account. She said the man was walking with his wife and child when the gull swooped down and took his pasty. In response, he caught the bird, held it by the head, and delivered several hard punches to its chest.

She described how the bird went limp after three or four blows, was thrown to the ground, and lay there with a visibly caved-in chest cavity. Reynolds confronted the man, questioning if he would do the same to a child who stole ice cream, but he responded with obscenities. His wife appeared shocked and admonished him. Another witness, Pauly Ford, posted on Facebook that he saw the man grab the gull and punch it twice very hard.

He noted the bird could not fly away and was later picked up by a lady from the Sea Island Boat Trips, but its injuries were deemed fatal due to a large hole in its chest. Ford expressed distress, mentioning that his two-year-old child witnessed the event and was left scarred by the experience.

A takeaway owner, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the man had been a customer just before the attack, though he clarified that the bird actually snatched a fish burger, not a pasty. The owner described the man as rude and demanding, noting that his wife seemed pleasant. The alleged perpetrator was quickly identified through social media as Jonathan 'Jonny' Roberts, a pro-Palestine advocate from Bradford, Yorkshire.

Pictures showed him wearing a cream 'Fistral' hoodie and a grey Under Armour cap. A now-deleted social media post by Roberts appeared to place him in Penzance wearing the same outfit earlier in the week, commenting on spending time with his family. Herring gulls, like the one attacked, are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. Offenders can face unlimited fines and up to six months in prison for harming them.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage. A police spokesman clarified that although the incident was widely discussed online, it was not reported directly by anyone at the scene. They received a third-hand report and are now actively seeking information to advance their investigation. The police highlighted the need for concrete evidence from witnesses or any available footage from the busy harbour area during the specified time.

The community's reaction has been one of anger and disbelief, with many emphasizing the severity of the crime against wildlife and the traumatic impact on families present





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