Man Accused of Murder Joked About 'Strangling' Adopted Son Before Death, Court Hears

Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazackerley, 32, are on trial accused of abusing and causing the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey. Jurors have heard evidence of disturbing text messages, videos, and injuries sustained by the child.

The trial continues to reveal disturbing details surrounding the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey , who tragically died on July 27, 2023, after being admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Jurors have been presented with evidence indicating a pattern of abuse and neglect during the short time Preston was in the care of Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazackerley, 32. A post-mortem examination revealed over 40 separate injuries, both internal and external, alongside evidence of airway obstruction, leading prosecutors to allege sexual assault on the day of his death. Preston had been placed with Varley and McGowan-Fazackerley in April 2023, initially reported as a 'fit and healthy' child.

However, the court has heard testimony detailing three prior hospital visits before his fatal collapse. The case took a particularly grim turn with the presentation of text messages exchanged between Varley and McGowan-Fazackerley on July 10, 2023. These messages, retrieved from Varley’s phone, contained a chilling 'joke' about 'strangling' Preston, followed by a request for a call.

Disturbingly, the day after these texts were sent, Preston was hospitalized with a broken arm, which the prosecution argues was a result of non-accidental injury inflicted by Varley, constituting grievous bodily harm. The prosecution, led by Peter Wright KC, asserts that Preston endured physical, psychological, and sexual abuse throughout his time with the two accused. Further evidence presented included videos taken at a playground on July 19, 2023, showing Preston being spun rapidly in a children’s saucer toy.

These videos depict Preston struggling to regain focus after the spinning, and in one instance, Varley is seen forcibly lifting the baby’s eyelid. The videos were shared with others, accompanied by music ironically titled 'You Spin Me Round' and 'Spinning Around', and elicited a horrified response from one recipient who stated they would have vomited had they been in Preston’s position.

Additional evidence includes photographs of Preston slumped in his cot, allegedly taken on the day of the alleged sexual assault, and images from a forensic examination of the cot showing potential staining. A video recovered from Varley’s phone shows Preston left unsupervised in a bath for approximately 14 minutes before being deleted later that day.

Medical records presented to the court detail a telephone consultation with Preston’s GP on July 26, the day before his death, where Varley reported a watery eye. The doctor found no sign of infection but advised monitoring the condition. The following day, Preston was found collapsed at home while in Varley’s care and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Varley faces charges of murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, child cruelty, making indecent images, and distributing an indecent image. McGowan-Fazackerley is accused of causing or allowing a child’s death, two counts of cruelty to a person under 16, and sexual assault of a male child under 13. Both men deny all allegations. The trial continues, with the jury tasked with determining the truth behind this tragic case and delivering justice for young Preston Davey





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazackerley Child Abuse Murder Trial Blackpool Lancashire

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