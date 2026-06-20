Man Accused of Threatening Former Duke of York Trial Set for July After Stalking Protection Order Granted

A 39-year-old man, Alex Jenkinson, faces trial for threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and has been served with an interim stalking protection order after police discovered searches on weapons and Royal Family members on his phone. The incident involved a confrontation near Sandringham Estate where the accused, wearing a balaclava, charged at the former Duke of York, who fled with corgis. Jenkinson was found with an axe and a rock, and his phone searches included methods of killing and research on the Princess of Wales and her children. Despite bail conditions restricting contact and movement, authorities secured a civil SPO due to concerns over potential escalation. The defendant, who attempted to escape a mental health facility, will stand trial in July with possible five-year imprisonment for order violations.

A man accused of threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also researched the Princess of Wales, her children, and looked up methods of killing, it was reported. Alex Jenkinson , 39, will stand trial next month, accused of confronting the former Duke of York near his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

And he was handed an interim stalking protection order (SPO) this week, after police reportedly found internet searches on guns, knives, explosives and other members of the Royal Family, on his phone. Jenkinson is said to have charged at Andrew near Marsh Farm on May 6, wearing a balaclava and camouflage clothing.

The disgraced former prince fled with the late Queen's corgis, and when Jenkinson was later detained by armed police, he was found in possession of a wooden-handled axe and a rock in his pocket. His phone was seized and analysed. Jenkinson was charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress.

James Farrell, representing Suffolk Constabulary, reportedly told Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday there was concern that Jenkinson 'could get fixated on more weapons and methods of killing' if he was not monitored closely, warning that this could 'spiral out of control with more serious consequences'. He was held under the Mental Health Act but was discharged after attempting to escape from hospital.

Alex Jenkinson reportedly researched the Princess of Wales, her children, and looked up methods of killing Jenkinson was released on bail, under conditions that ban him from contacting Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, from entering Norfolk, or going within 500m of the Sandringham Estate, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle or Highgrove. However, Suffolk Constabulary - responsible for the area where Mr Jenkinson lives - decided to take the step of applying for a civil SPO, too.

Benjamin Thiele-Long, representing Jenkinson, said he had not offended since his arrest and that the order was unnecessary because of the already strict bail conditions. But Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram granted the order, telling Jenkinson he would face up to five years in prison if he did not abide by the restrictions on his movements and internet use. He will stand trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 29. Kensington Palace was approached for comment





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Stalking Royal Family Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Alex Jenkinson Sandringham Estate Stalking Protection Order Threats Weapons Mental Health Bail Conditions

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