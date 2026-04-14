Man Accused of Train Attacks Fit to Plead, Trial Delayed for Psychiatric Assessments

Anthony Williams, accused of 13 counts of attempted murder, including attacks on trains, is deemed fit to plead. The trial, previously set for June, has been postponed to allow further psychiatric evaluations. Details of the charges, the victims, and the defendant's mental health are central to the case.

Anthony Williams, a 32-year-old man, is now deemed fit to plead to 13 counts of attempted murder , including 11 related to attacks on two trains, a court has heard. The case, which was previously scheduled to go before a jury on June 22, has been delayed to allow for further psychiatric assessments. Williams, who was previously deemed psychotic and transferred to a psychiatric intensive unit, will have his trial date pushed back to the end of the year.

The court heard that additional reports are needed to address issues related to Williams’ mental health and to examine evidence and statements concerning his state of mind. The prosecution and defense agreed that the original trial date was no longer feasible. Judge Mark Bishop, the Recorder of Cambridge and Peterborough, indicated that the trial could potentially commence on October 26, subject to the availability of a high court judge.

Williams’ alleged crimes include a knife rampage on a high-speed train bound for London, where he is accused of attempting to murder multiple passengers. The specific charges involve attempted murder of nine passengers and a train buffet worker on an LNER service from Doncaster to London’s Kings Cross, as well as the attempted murder of a passenger on a DLR train in east London. Williams also faces charges of possessing a bladed article, actual bodily harm for an alleged assault on a police officer, attempted wounding with intent to cause serious harm, affray, and theft. The attempted wounding charge stems from an alleged attack on a footbridge in Peterborough, and the affray charge from an incident at a barber shop. The theft charge is for a four-pack of kitchen knives from an Asda store. The victims of the alleged attacks on the train include Stephen Crean, a Nottingham Forest fan, and Jonathan Gjoshe, a Scunthorpe United player, among others.

The case highlights the complexity of dealing with individuals with mental health issues who are also accused of serious violent offenses, requiring comprehensive psychiatric evaluations to determine their fitness to plead and their mental state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Throughout the legal proceedings, the focus has been on Williams' mental state. The court is awaiting reports from both the Crown's and Williams' psychiatrists. Further investigation into the evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, is required to determine the nature of the events and the context surrounding Williams' actions. The delay in the trial underscores the importance of thorough assessments in such cases, especially when mental illness is a factor.

Williams, who is of no fixed abode, is currently being treated at Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital. The case is a stark reminder of the intersection of mental health and criminal justice and the need for comprehensive evaluations to ensure both the defendant's rights and public safety are protected. The details of the case, involving multiple victims and different locations, further emphasizes the complexity of the ongoing legal process. The court is expected to carefully consider all reports and evidence before proceeding. The victims and their families will likely have to wait until the end of the year before the trial. It is also important to consider the impact of these events on the wider community and to provide support for all those affected.





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