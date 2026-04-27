Man Airlifted to Hospital After A64 Crash Near York

A man in his forties was seriously injured when his car left the A64 and collided with a tree near York. He was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary. The A64 eastbound was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A serious road traffic collision occurred on the A64 near York on Sunday, April 26th, resulting in a man being airlifted to hospital with significant injuries.

The incident took place shortly before 8:00 AM on the eastbound carriageway of the A64, immediately following the slip road from the A659 York Road. A silver Honda Jazz veered off the road and collided with a tree. The driver, a man in his forties and a resident of the Leeds area, sustained substantial injuries and was promptly transported by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where he is currently receiving treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, recognizing the severity of the impact and the potential for life-threatening injuries. The immediate priority was to extricate the driver from the vehicle and provide critical medical care before arranging for the air ambulance transfer. The A64 eastbound was closed for a considerable period, spanning several hours, to facilitate a thorough investigation by specialist Forensic Collision Investigators. This closure extended between the A659 junction and Bilbrough, causing significant disruption to traffic flow.

Authorities implemented diversion routes via Catterton to manage the congestion, however, these diversions were deemed unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles due to their limited capacity and road conditions. To further mitigate the impact on the wider road network, Junction 44 of the A1(M) was temporarily closed to prevent vehicles from attempting to access the A64 eastbound. This proactive measure aimed to prevent further congestion and ensure the safety of motorists.

The road fully reopened to traffic at approximately 1:30 PM, following the completion of the initial investigative work and the removal of the vehicle and debris. The extended closure underscores the complexity of investigating such incidents and the importance of gathering all available evidence to determine the cause of the collision. North Yorkshire Police are actively seeking information from the public to assist with their investigation.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, observed the silver Honda Jazz traveling on the A64 prior to the incident, or possesses dash cam footage from the vicinity around the time of the crash to come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the police via email at craig.hannah@northyorkshire.police.uk or jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, individuals can reach North Yorkshire Police through their non-emergency telephone number, 101, and quote the incident log number 12260074794.

The police are keen to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the collision and are relying on the public's assistance to achieve this. This appeal highlights the crucial role that witnesses and evidence play in road safety investigations and the pursuit of justice. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Residents are reminded to drive with caution and adhere to all traffic regulations to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users





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