Man Arrested After £200,000 Scout Trip Funds Stolen

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after approximately £200,000, raised for a scout trip to Canada, was stolen. The money's disappearance has resulted in the cancellation of the trip for 100 children from Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police have announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man in connection with the theft of approximately £200,000 intended for a scout trip to Canada . The stolen funds, which were raised to send 100 children from Herefordshire and Worcestershire on a two-week summer excursion, have forced the cancellation of the trip, leaving families and scouts deeply disappointed.

Fundraising efforts, spanning from the beginning of last year, involved significant time and dedication from both children and parents, with the cost of the trip per child estimated at £2,750. The planned itinerary included visits to locations such as Toronto and Niagara, scheduled for either July or August, involving 100 children and 27 scout volunteers. The revelation that the money was missing has triggered a wave of shock and frustration within the scouting community and among the affected families.\The BBC has learned that the trip was still considered a go as recently as February, until scout leaders discovered the discrepancy in the charity account. Parents have been assured that they will receive refunds, although the process is expected to take several weeks. One parent, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed their disappointment and the devastation felt by their 13-year-old son, emphasizing the significant financial loss and the impact on the children's experience. Another parent recounted spending over 100 hours fundraising, highlighting the frustration and disbelief surrounding the situation. Scout leaders, in a letter to parents, revealed that they believe the money was taken over a prolonged period from a dedicated bank account specifically established for the trip's funds. The letter also detailed their efforts to salvage the trip after the funds went missing, but the financial challenges posed by exchange rates and the rising cost of living rendered it unfeasible.\Hereford and Worcester Scouts have stated their full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation. They have emphasized their commitment to covering any missing charitable funds, ensuring that young people and their families are not negatively impacted. The organization promptly reported the suspected missing funds to both the police and the Charity Commission as soon as they became aware of the situation. West Mercia Police confirmed that a report of theft was received on Friday, January 9, leading to the arrest of the 46-year-old man on suspicion of theft. The man has since been released under investigation, and the investigation remains ongoing. This incident has had a profound impact on the affected children and families, highlighting the importance of financial oversight and transparency in charitable organizations. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the full extent of the theft and recover any lost funds. The BBC continues to follow this developing story and will provide updates as they become available





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Theft Scouts Herefordshire Worcestershire Canada

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