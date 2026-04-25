Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery in Omagh

A man in his 60s has been arrested by police following an attempted armed robbery at a shop on Brookmount Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Friday night. The suspect threatened staff with a gun but fled empty-handed. Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.

A significant incident unfolded in Omagh , County Tyrone , on Friday night, leading to the arrest of a man in his 60s. Police responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a commercial premises located on Brookmount Road, receiving the initial call around 10:45 pm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a male suspect, concealing his identity with a mask, entered the shop and brandished what appeared to be a firearm. He proceeded to threaten members of staff, forcefully demanding they relinquish the cash contained within the till. Fortunately, the suspect was unsuccessful in completing the robbery and fled the scene prior to obtaining any money.

The swift response of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) resulted in the apprehension of a suspect shortly after the incident. The PSNI spokesperson confirmed the arrest, stating that officers in Omagh acted quickly following the attempted robbery that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The suspect, a man in his 60s, is currently being held in police custody.

He is facing charges related to attempted robbery and the possession of a firearm – or an imitation firearm – during the commission of a crime. This dual charge underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the incident, given the potential for harm posed by the use of a weapon, regardless of its authenticity. The police are meticulously examining all available evidence to build a comprehensive case against the suspect.

This includes a thorough review of any CCTV footage from the surrounding area and a detailed account of the events as reported by the staff members who were present during the attempted robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to ensuring a thorough and just outcome. Law enforcement officials are actively seeking information from the public to aid in their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who possesses any relevant CCTV or other video footage that could contribute to the inquiry, is strongly encouraged to come forward. Individuals with information are requested to contact the police directly at 101, referencing the incident number 1908 24/04/26. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online through the PSNI’s dedicated reporting portal, accessible at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers offers a confidential channel for providing information, either by phone at 0800 555 111 or through their online platform at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. The police emphasize the importance of any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, as it could prove crucial in piecing together the events of the night and securing a successful prosecution.

The community is reassured that the PSNI is dedicated to maintaining safety and security within County Tyrone and will continue to investigate all reports of criminal activity diligently. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting any suspicious behavior to the authorities





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Armed Robbery Omagh County Tyrone PSNI Arrest

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