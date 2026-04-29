Man Arrested After Knife Attack in Golders Green, North London

A man has been arrested following a knife attack in the Jewish neighbourhood of Golders Green, north London, with reports indicating he attempted to stab Jewish members of the public. Two people were injured and are receiving treatment. The incident follows a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites.

A deeply concerning incident unfolded in the Jewish neighbourhood of Golders Green , north London , today, as a man wielding a knife reportedly attempted to attack members of the public.

The situation rapidly escalated, leading to the suspect's arrest following the use of a Taser by police officers. Initial reports, shared by Shomrim, a dedicated Jewish neighbourhood watch group, indicate the man was observed running along Golders Green Road actively trying to stab individuals identified as Jewish. Members of Shomrim bravely intervened, detaining the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Tragically, two people sustained injuries during the attack and are currently receiving medical attention from Hatzola, a volunteer ambulance service specifically serving the Jewish community. This disturbing event occurs against a backdrop of heightened anxieties within the Jewish community in north London, following a recent series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a prominent Jewish charity, swiftly acknowledged the attack on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to Shomrim, Hatzola, and the Metropolitan Police for their prompt response. The incident has prompted immediate and strong reactions from political leaders. Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed Parliament, describing the Golders Green attack as deeply concerning and emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the police.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact the authorities, Shomrim, and the CST. The Board of Deputies of British Jews confirmed awareness of the stabbing and the apprehension of a suspect, stating they are actively coordinating with the CST, the government, and the police to fully understand the circumstances and ensure a robust response.

The attack has ignited a renewed debate regarding the safety and security of the Jewish community in the UK, with accusations of insufficient protection against rising antisemitism. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the stabbings as another appalling antisemitic attack, highlighting a perceived failure to adequately safeguard the Jewish community from hate. He further pointed to concerns about external influences, specifically mentioning Iran's alleged sponsorship of antisemitic attacks and the unchecked growth of Islamist extremism.

Philp called for urgent and concrete action from the government to combat antisemitism, address the threat posed by Iran, and curtail the spread of Islamist extremism. The incident is likely to fuel calls for increased security measures in Jewish areas and a more comprehensive strategy to tackle antisemitism in all its forms. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack and to ascertain whether it was a targeted act of hate.

The focus remains on supporting the victims and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the Jewish community in Golders Green and beyond. The swift response from community groups and law enforcement underscores the collaborative efforts to protect vulnerable communities, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat of antisemitism and the need for continued vigilance





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