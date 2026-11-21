Samuel Langrin, 24, faces felony charges after allegedly poisoning a child's drink with toxic pennyroyal essential oil at a Jacksonville Waffle House. The suspect claims intent to harm the adult, not the minor who ingested the substance.

Samuel Langrin, a 24-year-old Florida resident, is currently held in jail on substantial bail after authorities accused him of poisoning a beverage at a Jacksonville Waffle House on November 16. Langrin faces severe criminal charges after allegedly pouring more than half of a bottle of toxic pennyroyal essential oil into a sweet tea that was subsequently consumed by a young child.

Arrest Details And Initial Allegations

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an incident report around 11:30 on the day of the arrest after receiving information about a child who had swallowed an unknown substance. The investigation began when a woman reported that Langrin had tampered with her drink during a meal at the Waffle House location.

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According to Duval County Circuit Court records, Langrin has been charged with a first-degree felony of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure a person. He also faces a third-degree felony charge for child abuse without great bodily harm. He is currently being held in jail with a bond set at $510,006 while he awaits legal proceedings.

The Sequence Of Events At The Restaurant

The woman told police that Langrin had picked her up from work and offered to buy her food. They stopped at the Waffle House where he ordered a meal and a sweet tea. Langrin then drove her to her home, where the woman stepped away to use the bathroom.

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Upon returning, the woman observed a child drinking from a Waffle House cup. She noticed a strong odor emanating from the beverage and expressed immediate concern to Langrin. He initially claimed the smell came from hand washing and that essential oils had accidentally transferred to the drink.

Confession And Suspect Motives

A deputy confirmed a robust smell of mint or menthol coming from the cup, which contradicted Langrin's initial explanation. The suspect later told an officer that he had placed oil into his hands in the bathroom and it may have spilled into the cup. However, this explanation did not satisfy law enforcement.

During questioning, Langrin admitted to pouring more than half the bottle of oil into the drink at the restaurant counter. He stated that his goal was to make the woman's stomach hurt so she would leave him alone. He specifically told officers he did not want to kill her and did not intend for the child to consume the beverage.

Medical Status And Toxicological Facts

The child was transported to Baptist Medical Center for non-life-threatening conditions and admitted for medical evaluation. Police reports indicate Langrin purchased the pennyroyal essential oil from Amazon on November 14, two days before the incident. He claimed he was unaware that ingesting the oil was toxic and potentially fatal.

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According to the National Capital Poison Center, pennyroyal essential oil contains pulegone, a compound highly toxic to the liver. Ingestion typically causes gastrointestinal distress, including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, which can progress to liver and kidney failure, seizures, and death. There is no specific antidote for pennyroyal oil poisoning.

Upcoming Court Arrangements

Langrin is scheduled to appear in court on December 9 for arraignment. The Daily Mail has contacted the Duval County Office of the Public Defender, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and the State Attorney's Office of the Judicial Circuit for additional comment or details regarding the case.